Inherent malice in search and seizure for investigations: Media Bodies write to CJI on Delhi raids

18 media bodies across India wrote a joint letter to the Chief Justice of India requesting the judiciary to turn its attention to the attacks on freedom of the press, in light of the recent raids by the Special Cell of Delhi Police at the homes of several journalists, editors, writers, and professionals working with the news portal NewsClick, ultimately resulting in the arrest of two of them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Here is the full text of the letter:

To,

D.Y. Chandrachud Chief Justice of India

Supreme Court of India October 4, 2023 Dear Chief Justice Chandrachud, We write this letter as a voluntary and free coalition of organisations that represent the free press and who are committed to upholding the values of freedom of speech and expression enshrined in our Constitution.

This letter is an earnest plea to the sentinel on the qui vive, weather-beaten as that phrase may have become—an appeal from one institution that is essential for the exercise of freedom and democracy in India, to one that is Supreme and is sworn to protect the Constitution that enshrines those freedoms.

We write this letter conscious of the fact that it is addressed not just to the Chief Justice of India but to an incumbent who has said, within the court and outside, that the “press has a duty to speak truth to power and present citizens with hard facts enabling them to make choices that propel democracy in the right direction” and that India’s freedoms will be safe as long as journalists can play this role “without being chilled by a threat of reprisal”.

The fact is that today, a large section of journalists in India finds itself working under the threat of reprisal. And it is imperative that the Judiciary confronts Power with a fundamental Truth—that there is a Constitution to which we are all answerable.