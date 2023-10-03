Search and seizures carried out against journalists, satirists, activists: Here’s what happened

What’s the news: On October 3, 2023 morning, Delhi police carried out multiple house raids across the city, taking away the phones and laptops of journalists, activists, politicians and even comedians. According to the Scroll, the police took action against these individuals after a case was filed against NewsClick on August 17 for promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Journalists Abhisar Sharma and Bhasha Singh were among the first individuals to flag a police raid in their house wherein the police took away their electronic devices.

Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and Phone… — Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) October 3, 2023

Finally last tweet from this phone. Delhi police seizure my phone. — bhasha singh (@Bhashak) October 3, 2023

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Later on, Aritry Das, a NewsClick journalist, tweeted how Delhi Police barged into her home at 6 AM and took away her “laptop, phone, hard disks etc.” As per the tweet, the police asked her questions about her reporting work as well.

Delhi Police barged into my home at 6 am. Took my laptop, phone, hard disks etc. Questioned about the reporting I have done. This is in link with UAPA case against @NewsClick. Great time to be a journo. #PressFreedom — Aritry (She/Her) (@aritry) October 3, 2023

There are also reports of raids in the houses of other journalists like Prabir Purkayastha, Urmilesh Yadav, Aunindyo Chakravarty, Teesta Setalvad, Sumedha Pal and Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury by the local police.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Delhi Police conducting raids at different premises linked to NewsClick, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury says, "Police came to my residence because one of my companions who lives with me there, his son works for NewsClick. Police came to question him.… pic.twitter.com/ULoF9G7W7O — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2023

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Further, historian and social activist Sohail Hashmi also flagged how six officers of Delhi police’s special cell raided his house at 6 AM and seized his computer, phone, hard disc and flash drives.

Today, early morning at 6 am, Delhi Police's special cell raided Sohail Hashmi's residence. 6 people barged into the house and the bedroom . Questioned him for two hours . The cops have seized his computer, phone, hard disc and flash drives. His residence was one among many… — Shabnam Hashmi (@ShabnamHashmi) October 3, 2023

News Laundry Founder Abhinandan Sekhri reported a ‘forced’ confiscation of satirist Sanjay Rajaura’s phone and laptop as well. Typically, such searches and seizures require written orders from authorities. However, in none of these cases has there been a mention of a written order permitting police to take away the electronic devices of these individuals.

Delhi police come to comic and satirist Sanjay Rajaura’s house. Forcibly take his phone and lap top for “investigation”. — Abhinandan Sekhri (@AbhinandanSekhr) October 3, 2023

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Why it matters: Police search and seizure of electronic devices like phones and laptops, etc., is a severe invasion of privacy in the digital age. The Supreme Court is already dealing with two petitions related to search and seizure, one of which points out that such actions violate individual rights against self-incrimination by forcing people to share their passwords and other details. Yet, we see a growing trend among law enforcement agencies in seizing devices for alleged offences even without written orders. While the government may argue that it is balancing individual privacy and State concerns, claiming terror concerns, such actions create tensions among critics and dissenters.

Search and seizure may soon be allowed without order

In August 2023, the Indian government introduced the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973. Although the Bill has been sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, its Section 185 allows a police officer to search for electronic devices without a written order, provided the officer has “reasonable grounds” for believing that such a thing cannot be otherwise obtained without undue delay. According to Radhika Roy, Associate Litigation Counsel at Internet Freedom Foundation, in an earlier conversation with MediaNama:

“Our communication devices contain a multitude of information, including sensitive information, pertaining to our personal lives. This includes photographs, and chats, not excluding privileged communication such as communication with lawyers. More often than not, such communication may be incriminating in nature depending on the subjectivity of the authorities examining it. In such cases, full-fledged access to communication devices by law enforcement agencies and the courts violates our right against self-incrimination. This assumes importance as our right against self-incrimination has not only been constitutionally guaranteed to us under Article 20(3), but also finds a mention in CrPC which gives us the right to silence.”

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!