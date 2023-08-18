wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Setapp plans to launch alternative app store for iOS in the European Union

Digital Markets Act in the EU requires Apple (and other large platforms that are designated as gatekeepers) to allow users to install apps from outside the official App Store

Published

A company called Setapp is planning on launching an alternative app store for iOS users in the European Union (EU) that will compete with the Apple App Store.

Setapp is banking on the recently enacted Digital Markets Act (DMA) in the EU, which requires Apple (and other large platforms that are designated as gatekeepers) to allow users to install apps from outside the official App Store, such as through third-party app stores. The Act will start applying from March 2024, and reports suggest that Apple is working on complying with the regulations in the upcoming iOS 17.

Why does this matter: Given the regulatory pressure on Apple from across the globe, this is just the beginning of the world of alternative app stores for iOS. But whether or not these app stores will overtake the popularity of the Apple App Store remains a big question. Case in point: Google has been allowing third-party app stores on Android for a while now, but Google Play remains the go-to option for users, as well as developers. With iOS, familiarity and trust with the App Store are even more ingrained among iPhone users. This raises the question of whether allowing third-party app stores and sideloading will practically benefit developers or will only appease regulators.

How much commission will Setapp charge: App developers will get up to 90 percent revenue share from user fees every month, the company said, but the criteria for getting the full 90% is not clear yet. For comparison, Apple takes between 15 to 30 percent in commission, giving developers 70 to 85 per cent of the revenue.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Could we see such third-party app stores in India? The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is currently investigating the Apple App Store for anti-competitive practices, including the restriction of downloads only through the official App Store. If the CCI’s final order is anything similar to the Google Play Store order, we can expect Apple to be forced to allow third-party app stores in India as well.

Also Read

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ