What's the news: Apple is working on allowing third-party app stores and sideloading (downloading and installing of apps from outside the official App Store, like from the browser directly) on iPhones and iPads in the EU from 2024 to comply with the new laws that are expected to go into effect there, Bloomberg reported on 14 December. Why does this matter: This change will be the most significant overhaul to App Store policies since it launched in 2008. The inability of developers to bypass the App Store to reach iOS users has been one of the top concerns for developers along with the high commissions charged by Apple. While this change might first take place in the EU, it will likely expand to other regions given that many countries around the world are investigating or looking to regulate app stores, including India. Will it actually help developers: Google's Android already allows third-party app stores and sideloading. The Play Store remains the most coveted channel for developers to reach Android users given that it is preloaded on all Android devices and users are already familiar with it and trust it. With iOS, familiarity and trust with App Store is even more ingrained among iPhone users. This raises if the question of whether allowing third-party app stores and sideloading will practically benefit developers or it will only appease regulators. Will developers be able to avoid Apple's commissions: On Android, side-loaded apps and apps downloaded from third-party stores don't have to pay Google any commission, but…
News
Apple will allow third-party app stores and sideloading in EU from 2024: Report
The purported changes will trickle down to other countries as well, but will it actually benefit developers?
Latest Headlines
- Apple will allow third-party app stores and sideloading in EU from 2024: Report December 15, 2022
- IFF’s response to Niti Aayog’s draft discussion paper on Facial Recognition Technology December 15, 2022
- Summary: Indian government staunchly defends its rules for VPN providers in Delhi HC December 15, 2022
- India will be the first country to auction satellite spectrum: TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela December 14, 2022
- Data Privacy Regime in India: Its Genesis and Evolution December 14, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
News
New bill narrows focus over predecessors that went heavy on data sovereignty, localisation and compliance. What explains this change?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login