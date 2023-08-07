wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Google will alert you if your contact info surfaces on Search and you can request to delete it

As per another privacy update rolled out by Google, explicit imagery, such as adult or graphic violent content, will be blurred by default when it appears in Search results.

Published

Google on August 3 announced three new privacy and safety features for Google Search:

  • Know when your personal contact info shows up online and request for deletion: Google will alert you if web results with your personal contact information (personal phone number, home address, or email) are showing up on Search, and you can request the company to remove those results. This is an upgrade to the Results About You tool launched in April 2022, which allowed users to request for deletion of personal contact information from Search, but didn’t provide any alerts when any new details resurfaced online. This feature is only available in the US in English to start with and will expand to new languages and locations soon, the company informed.
  • Blurring of explicit images on Search results by default: Explicit imagery, such as adult or graphic violent content, will be blurred by default when it appears in Search results. This feature is rolling out for all users globally this month and users can turn it off if they want, unless a guardian or school network administrator has locked the setting.
  • Removing personal explicit images: People can now request Google to remove any of their personal, explicit images that they no longer wish to be visible in Search, expanding on its existing policy of allowing users to remove non-consensual explicit imagery from Search. “For example, if you created and uploaded explicit content to a website, then deleted it, you can request its removal from Search if it’s being published elsewhere without approval. This policy doesn’t apply to content you are currently commercializing,” the company explained. Google also informed us that it is simplifying the process for removal requests.

“Of course, removing content from Google Search does not remove it from the web or other search engines, but we hope these changes give you more control over private information appearing in Google Search,” the company added as a caution (emphasis ours).

Why does this matter: These new features give users more control over the visibility of their personal information online. By making it easier to remove such info from Search results, users can eliminate a big discovery point for their personal data.

Could address one of the shortcomings of the DPDP Bill, 2023: Google launched these new features the same day that the Indian government tabled the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2023, which is meant to protect the right to privacy of citizens and provide safeguards for their personal data. Interestingly, one drawback of the DPDP Bill is that it does not apply to publicly shared personal data. This means that if any personal data, such as personal phone number, address, or email were to show up online, it’s fair game for companies to use this personal data without consent from the user. Google’s new feature could limit the exposure of such personal contact info despite the DPDP Bill’s shortcomings.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ