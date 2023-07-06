Google’s new policy update enables it to scrape user information online to train AI models

In a new update to its privacy policy, Google has stated that it may collect any available online information about a user for training its AI models and enhancing the company’s AI capabilities. The policy that’s been effective since July 1 details the ways in which the company will collect and utilize user information. Use of publicly accessible sources: The policy statement informs that Google collects information about a user from publicly accessible sources such as local newspaper websites, online telephone directories, etc. While the statement doesn't explicitly declare the use of such information for training AI models, one can see the mention hidden in the hyperlinked term. “We may collect information that’s publicly available online or from other public sources to help train Google’s AI models and build products and features like Google Translate, Bard, and Cloud AI capabilities. Or, if your business’s information appears on a website, we may index and display it on Google services,” the policy reads. The statement further explains that Google also collects user data from “trusted partners”, “marketing partners”, and “security partners” who provide information related to business, potential customers, and for protection against abuse respectively. In addition to this, advertising partners provide information that can be used to push customised ads for users. Why it matters: At a time when OpenAI is being sued by several countries for using people’s data without their consent to train the AI search engine ChatGPT, Google’s move also indicates the not-so-transparent ways in which big tech…

