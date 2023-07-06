wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

FTC explains the competition concerns surrounding generative AI models: A summary

To create new content, generative AI models have to be trained on vast amounts of data, and access to this data is much easier for bigger companies

Published

On June 29, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released a blog detailing the competition concerns surrounding Generative Artificial Intelligence. It mentioned that data, skilled talent, and computational resources are the building blocks of generative AI, and says that control over these building blocks can affect competition in the AI market. “As competition issues surrounding generative AI continue to develop, the Bureau of Competition, working closely with the Office of Technology, will use our full range of tools to identify and address unfair methods of competition,” it says.

Why it matters:

As generative AI becomes an integral part of the tech world, it is important to understand the kind of competition implications that could emerge from it. Anti-competitive practices can impose barriers to entry for smaller businesses that could otherwise create AI tools that would significantly improve an average person’s life. 

How can AI development become anti-competitive?

  1. Access to data: To create new content, generative AI models have to be trained on vast amounts of data, and access to this data is much easier for bigger companies than for up-and-coming ones. According to the FTC, established companies (especially ones that run social media platforms) may benefit from already having access to vast quantities of data that they have collected from users over the years. Established companies are also more likely to have developed proprietary data collection tools which would give them an edge over new players. The competitive advantage of data access becomes even more pressing in industries such as healthcare and finance, where data is highly regulated and thus not easily accessible to new companies.
  2. Small talent pool: Generative AI development needs skilled engineers and researchers, and the FTC says that since the “requisite engineering talent is scarce, powerful companies may be incentivized to lock in workers and thereby stifle competition from actual or would-be rivals.” It says that individuals working in the AI space must be permitted to move freely and must not be hindered by non-compete agreements to ensure a competitive marketplace. 
  3. Computational resources: The process of creating an AI model from scratch requires significant computational resources, which include specialized chips like graphical processing units (GPUs) that can be expensive to operate and maintain. While newer AI companies can meet this demand for computational resources through cloud computing services, even those can be expensive. Besides, cloud computing services also have other challenges. “There are reports, for example, that the spike in demand for server chips that can train AI has caused a shortage, prompting major cloud-server providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle to “limit their availability for customers,” the FTC says.
  4. Control over adjacent markets:The FTC mentions that bigger companies that control adjacent markets could attempt to foreclose competition through bundling and tying. (quick context: bundling is the practice of selling multiple products as a package, and tying is the conditioning the sale of a product with the sale of another product) Bigger companies can link their generative AI with pre-existing offerings, thereby overshadowing the products that other, smaller companies are offering. Companies that offer both computational services and generative AI products could “use their power in the compute services sector to stifle competition in generative AI by giving discriminatory treatment to themselves and their partners over new entrants,” the FTC says. If a bigger AI company offers both – a generative AI model and API (application programming interface) for other businesses to leverage their AI, they may only offer it in ways that protect their dominant position.
  5. Consolidating the market: Bigger companies could also try to buy out nascent rivals instead of trying to out-compete them. They could also try to buy up critical applications necessary for the development of generative AI models to cut off their rivals’ access to them. 
  6. First mover’s advantage: Companies that have been the first to create generative AI models and have had the chance to interact with multiple users would thus be able to create better results than rival products. This creates a positive feedback loop where users improve the functionality of a generative AI model, and this attracts more users to the model, which in turn, makes it harder for newer companies to break through into the market. 

The pros and cons of Open-sourcing AI

The FTC highlights that open sourcing (making the original source code freely available so that the AI model can be modified and redistributed) opens up the playing field for just about anyone to develop, iterate on, and deploy AI models using smaller datasets and lower-cost consumer hardware. However, open source has its fair share of issues. The FTC says that sometimes, “Firms that initially use open-source to draw business, establish steady streams of data, and accrue scale advantages can later close off their ecosystem to lock-in customers and lock-out competition.” 

Open-source code can also be misused by users who may bypass protections that were built into an AI model. The FTC mentioned that “while open-source AI image generation tools were released with built-in restrictions on the types of images that could be generated, malicious users removed these protections and utilized the models to create non-consensual intimate images.” 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! 

Also read:

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

2 days ago

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ