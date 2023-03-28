Event Report: Internet Regulation, Convergence And TRAI, 24th Feb 2023, Delhi #NAMA

Following our event on TRAI’s consultation paper considering a regulatory environment where there is convergence between the Internet, broadcast, and telecommunication, we have summarised the key issues and concerns that were raised during the discussion in a report. Download a copy of the report The discussion had the following key discussants and sessions. Session #1: Convergence, 5G, permission and regulatory overlap Dr Mahesh Uppal, Telecom Analyst and Director, Com First Amrita Choudhury, Director, CCAOI Session #2: Regulating broadcast, television, telecom and streaming Abhishek Malhotra, Managing Partner, TMT Law Practice Session #3: A single converged regulation and regulator? Vibodh Parthasarathi, Associate Professor, CCMG, Jamia Millia Islamia Prateek Waghre, Policy Director, Internet Freedom Foundation In our event we explored what are the issues with the proposals made by TRAI, should same service have same rules, how will a licensing regime work and whether it will create barriers to entry, is TRAI equipped to deal with issues related to quality of service, does it have the jurisdiction to be a unified regulator, will a single regulator have the competency to regulate multiple areas, etc. We also touched upon the impact of 5G on convergence, competition concerns highlighted by TRAI, and what led to TRAI’s interest in content regulation. MediaNama’s coverage of the discussion can be found here, and a recording of the discussion can be viewed on MediaNama's YouTube channel. MediaNama hosted this event on February 24, 2023, with support from Netflix, Meta, and Disney-Star, and our community partner, Internet Freedom Foundation.

Please subscribe login to read the full story.