UPI frauds made bulk of the overall cybercrime complaints in Q2 2022: Report

What's the news: UPI-related fraud complaints contributed to over 35 percent of the overall number of complaints reported on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) for the second quarter (April to June) of 2022, according to a report by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, MoneyControl reported. The total cyber crime complaints reported in Q2 2022 was 2,37,658, of which UPI fraud was 84,145. Why does this matter: UPI is the most widely used digital payment method in India with more than half the market share. And while the government keeps touting the success of UPI, the NCRP report reminds us that there are still many security shortcomings that need to be addressed. A rising trend: The total number of cybercrime complaints saw a 15.3 percent rise from 2,06,198 complaints reported in Q1 2022 to 2,37,658 in Q2. The total number of UPI frauds saw a 35…

