RBI set to release more guidelines for BNPL companies using pre-paid instruments

India’s central bank RBI to bring the buy-now-pay-later BNPL segment under regulations through new guidelines after curbs in June

What’s up? After imposing a series of curbs on non-bank buy now pay later (BNPL) companies in June, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to release more guidelines for the BNPL domain, the Financial Express reported

So far, a majority of the BNPL sector has been using pre-paid instruments (PPIs) to extend short-term, interest-free loans to customers for online purchases.

The RBI’s new guidelines for BNPL players are expected to consider industry trends of the BNPL segment and accordingly, frame new regulations. The Financial Express also cited protected sources that the circular for these rules might be out as early as within a week.

Why does it matter? At Q1 2022, the BNPL segment of India’s fintech industry was riding high and was estimated to touch the $43 billion mark, at a CAGR of 80%, by 2025. However, the RBI’s recent regulations have significantly hurt the sector, even making companies consider pulling out of the lending business altogether. With the Reserve Bank’s upcoming guidelines set to reshape the regulations of the BNPL sector, one can conclude that the vertical will be facing a tough time as companies adjust themselves to the new rules.

Why does the RBI want to implement these reforms? The terms and conditions laid by BNPL companies “misalign with the set customer protection regulations of India”, found a study by Dvara Research, resulting in customers incurring different costs before and after defaulting loan repayments while paying interest rates as high as 36%.

As such the Reserve Bank is not happy with fintech companies using PPIs as a credit instrument, circumventing the regulatory oversight, reveals an Indian Express report. The banking regulator had been in discussion with fintech players in June to find a way out and bring the segment under a regulatory framework so that PPIs are used as a payment instrument and not as a credit avenue.

Recently, the idea to regulate BNPL companies had also found mentioned in the RBI’s Payments Vision 2025 document. “This novel method shall be examined, and issuance of appropriate guidelines on payments involving BNPL shall be explored,” the paper read.

What has the RBI been up to? The Reserve Bank’s June 20 notification had impacted several fintech lenders such as Jupiter, Slice, Lazypay, etc. It pushed BNPL players and other fintech lenders to cease offering loans altogether, further causing ambiguity among digital lenders as they were uncertain of their future.

In late June 2022, many fintech industry bodies reached out to the central bank, seeking clarity regarding the non-PPI guidelines and requesting a six-month extension to comply with the new PPI guidelines. These organisations included the Payment Council of India, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Digital Lenders’ Association of India, among others.

