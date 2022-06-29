Why RBI’s deadline extension for card storage rules does not really address industry concerns

RBI’s card storage rules, which prohibit merchants and payment gateways/aggregators from storing the card details of customers, were set to go into effect at the start of July, but the regulator last week extended the deadline by three months because the payments ecosystem wasn’t ready. But the extension, on its own, does not really address the concerns and requests raised by the various stakeholders, people monitoring the development closely explained to MediaNama.

Why does this matter? RBI’s deadline has already shifted twice from December 31, 2021, to June 30, 2022, to September 31, 2022. These shifting deadlines make it look like RBI is giving sufficient time to merchants, but the concerns of the merchants lie elsewhere and without RBI addressing those, merchants will likely be in the same boat as they are now at the end of September.

What are the unaddressed concerns?

1. Acquirer banks still not allowed to store card data

Since merchants and payment aggregators will not be allowed to store card details, one of the alternatives for online card transactions is guest checkout, where the customer enters the card details every time.

The way systems are built today, if a person wants to pay for something on Amazon, for that payment to go through and for Amazon to receive that money, three parties need access to the card number. One is the card network, the second is the bank that issued the customer’s card, and the third is Amazon’s bank, which is the acquiring bank. But the problem here is that RBI’s rules will only allow the card issuers and the card networks to store card data. The acquiring bank cannot store the card details. If the acquiring bank does not have the card information, the payment is bound to fail. Additionally, without the card information, acquiring banks will not know who to return the money to in case of a failed transaction or refund. Industry stakeholders were hoping that RBI issues a clarification saying that acquirer banks can also store card data.

“I don’t understand the logic behind why we are not allowing acquirer banks to store card details. Because acquirer banks are also issuer banks in some capacity. I’m a merchant, suppose I have an ICICI Bank account, but there will be a user who has an ICICI account as well.” — Mohit Kalawatia, Secretariat, Merchant Payments Alliance of India (MPAI)

2. Merchants want a cascaded timeline

The other alternative proposed by RBI is card tokenisation, where the merchant stores unique tokens of cards rather than actual card details and processes transactions based on these tokens. In order for card tokenisation to work, multiple participants — card networks, card issuers, payment gateways/aggregators, and merchants — have to be ready and supply the necessary application programming interfaces (APIs) to the downstream player. This happens in a sequential manner. However, with a blanket deadline, the upstream players get until the end of September to comply, leaving no additional time for merchants, who are at the bottom of the chain. For this reason, industry stakeholders have been requesting a cascaded timeline.

“What RBI should really do is they should say that card networks and issuers your deadline is, let’s say September 30. Payment aggregators, your deadline is December 31. Merchants, your deadline is March 31. So they have to provide cascaded timelines for implementation.” — Vishal Mehta, Chairperson, Governing Council, MPAI

Furthermore, even if acquirer banks find a potential solution for the other alternative (guest checkouts), this doesn’t mean merchants will be ready. “RBI has given 3 months for everyone again. The risk is if card networks and acquirers find a solution for guest checkout (which is the major blocker) by 30th September but if it requires any change from merchants’ or PA/PGs’ end, we’ll again be in a deadlock where guest checkout might work for card networks and acquirers/issuers, but won’t work for merchants and hence customers. Hence, 50% of transactions will still be impacted,” Mehta explained.

It’s not clear why RBI has not taken a cascaded approach. “My instinct is that it becomes a lot more complicated to track and figure out when you create a cascaded timeline. There’s a lot more accountability on the regulator itself. It’s just easier to make a blanket statement,” one merchant opined.

3. Three months might not be enough

If RBI does not issue a clarification allowing acquiring banks to store card data, then the industry will need a lot more than three months to build an alternative system. “If upstream players need to move away from acquirer card storage, they have to start tagging transactions to something other than card numbers like a transaction ID. In order to transition to this, the ecosystem would need at least 12 to 24 months to build out a new system because they have to build it from scratch,” an industry source explained. “But all of these numbers are very anecdotal because nobody has really assessed how much time it will actually take to do this because everything is so up in the air. So my assessment is that the guest checkout issue is not necessarily solvable in three months,” the source added.

But regardless of the acquirer card storage issue, some stakeholders are questioning whether this is the right amount of time. “It’s very early to assess whether this amount of time is enough or not. But as testing ramps up, I think in the next couple of weeks the industry will be in a better position to determine how good or bad this three-month timeline is going to ultimately work out,” the source said. “While there have been rapid advancements over the past months in token provisioning, the backend infrastructure required to support token processing across key use cases such as recurring, refunds, and chargebacks is not yet ready. In addition, solutions to process transactions when a user chooses not to tokenize her card (i.e. guest checkouts) are yet to be developed. It is therefore important to continue to monitor ecosystem preparedness in the run-up to September 30th,” Kalawatia opined.

RBI has no idea of industry preparedness

Worryingly, RBI has no idea of how ready the payment ecosystem is for its new card storage rules. In response to a Right to Information (RTI) request filed by The Quantum Hub (TQH), the central bank on June 17 said that it has no information available on how many tokens have been provisioned by card networks like Visa and Mastercard, how long do token-based transactions take to complete on average, what the expected transactions per second rates are when using tokens, how many payment aggregators/payment gateways have provided final Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for integration to merchants, whether testing was conducted using tokens, whether testing has been done for special use-cases like refunds, chargebacks, EMIs and recurring mandates, whether testing has been done for the guest checkout use case, etc.

