Event Announcement: Impact of India’s New Cybersecurity Directions; June 2nd #Ad

Published

How will your organization be impacted by India’s new cybersecurity directions? What challenges will companies face in complying with them? 

MediaNama is pleased to announce Impact of India’s New Cybersecurity Directions, an event focusing on key themes related to the new cybersecurity directive and its impact on businesses.

Title: Impact of India’s New Cybersecurity Directions
Date: 2nd June 2022
Time: 2:15 PM IST to 6 PM IST
Link: Register here to attend

What we will cover

Through this discussion, we are going to examine among other things:

  • Timelines: How does a 6-hour timeline to report an incident impact different types of organizations? What kind of capacity is required, and what’s a more reasonable timeframe?
  • Types of incidents: What are concerns regarding the type of incidents that have to be reported and the method of reporting? What kind of capacity will have to be built, and what’s a more reasonable requirement regarding incident reporting?
  • Logs and localization: How feasible is the requirement regarding maintenance of logs for 180 days, and their localization in India? What problem does this seek to solve and what’s a better approach to these requirements regarding logs?
  • Impact on industry: How do these directions impact VPN providers, cloud service providers and data centers, and their customers? What are the privacy and security implications?
  • Synchronization of time: Why does the government want companies to sync clocks with government servers and why is that a problematic issue?
  • Compliance: How will compliance be monitored? How will the regulations be implemented? What’s a reasonable timeframe for expectations of implementation?
  • Global norms: What are norms being implemented globally for cybersecurity incident reporting and logging of information from a cybersecurity perspective? How can the CERT-In directions be improved?

Why we are doing this

India’s new cybersecurity directions, issued via its agency CERT-In, enforce some significant changes in how digital companies, big and small, operate in India, leading to a significant increase in compliance burdens. That makes it crucial for us to hone in on these directions and understand the perspectives of a diverse set of stakeholders.

This is an invite-only conference, so don’t forget to register to attend. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think should be raised in the provided application form.

Important:

  • You’ll receive a separate email confirming your participation before 31st May 2022.
  • Your registration entitles you to attend any or all sessions.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

