Event Announcement: Cyberattacks on Healthcare; Jul 28 #Ad

MediaNama invites you to apply to attend an online discussion on COVID-19 and Cyberattacks on Healthcare. This event is being hosted on July 28 (Wednesday), 2021, in partnership with the CyberPeace Institute.

Proposed Schedule:

2:15 – 2:30 PM: Check-in

2:30 – 3:00 PM: Opening address by Lt General (Dr.) Rajesh Pant (National Cybersecurity Coordinator, Government of India)

(National Cybersecurity Coordinator, Government of India) 3:00 – 3:30 PM: Key findings from the report “Playing with Lives: Cyberattacks on Healthcare are Attacks on People“ by Bruno Halopeau (CTO, CyberPeace Institute)

by Bruno Halopeau (CTO, CyberPeace Institute) 3:30 – 4:30 PM: Panel discussion with Arvind Sivaramakrishnan (Apollo Hospitals), Pallavi Bedi (Centre for Internet and Society) and other speakers [TBC]

with Arvind Sivaramakrishnan (Apollo Hospitals), Pallavi Bedi (Centre for Internet and Society) and other speakers [TBC] 4:30 – 5:00 PM: Closing address by Ambassador Latha Reddy (Co-Chair, Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace)

India is embarking on the path of digitising healthcare data, with the development of Health ID, registries of healthcare professionals and service providers. Healthcare infrastructure is critical infrastructure, and the pandemic has brought the importance of fragility of healthcare technology infrastructure into sharp focus.

Through this discussion, we want to examine the key findings of the CyberPeace Institute’s report focusing on cybersecurity and healthcare, and bring together key stakeholders to better understand the nature of the threats that cyberattacks have placed on healthcare services, professionals and patients, sharing best practices and recommendations for governments, healthcare institutions, and non-profit organisations.

MediaNama is hosting this session with support from Facebook.

