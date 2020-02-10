HDFC Bank announced that it has appointed Anjani Rathor as its chief digital officer (CDO), news agency PTI reported on February 9. Rathor was previously chief information officer at Bharti Airtel, and had been with the firm for over 12 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. We have reached out to HDFC Bank for further details.

Rathor will reportedly be responsible for enabling the adoption of digital technologies across the company and the performance of its digital channels. Rathor has previously worked at Boeing, Accenture and Citicorp. According to PTI, the position of CDO at the company was vacant since Nitin Chugh left the job in May 2019.

Rathor’s appointment comes after HDFC Bank’s net banking and mobile banking apps were reportedly down for several days in December 2019, and several users were not able to use the services at all. RBI had taken note of the issue, and had reportedly deployed experts on investigating the matter. Before that, in November 2018, customers of the bank were unable to access its official mobile app, and the company had reportedly blamed “heavy traffic” for causing the issue.