There’s a need for proactive means of curbing pirated content online, Viacom18's General Counsel Anil Lale recommended while speaking of ways to tackle piracy at a seminar at the US Consulate General in Mumbai, on March 19, 2024. The discussion ‘The Privacy-Cybercrime Nexus: Risks to users and challenges in disrupting the criminal ecosystem’ focused on the link between digital piracy and cyber threats. Discussing the impact of piracy on content creators and the entertainment industry, Anil Lale underlined that there's a lack of this differentiation between normal copyright infringement and commercial-scale copyright infringement in Indian Copyright law. He was of the view that this has led to reactive measures to the “virus” of piracy,and that there is a need to deploy proactive methods for deterrence and “demonetising piracy”. Need to demonetise piracy: “…right now, we go to courts, we take John Doe orders, we take dynamic injunctions, we use that to go to ISPs and ask them to block the websites. Everything is reactive. Nothing is proactive today. So how do we shift this dimension from a reactive to proactive is something that we need to really think about. And I don't think that resolution lies in law itself or in governmental agencies itself,” Lale stated. Lale also talked about Digital Rights Management (DRM)—technology that prevents copying and specifies a time period in which the content can be accessed or limits the number of devices the media can be installed on. He said DRM has also proved to be ineffective…
News
Viacom18’s General Counsel Advocates For Proactive Measures to “Demonetise” Online Piracy
Such a push from Viacom18’s General Counsel becomes important in the context of the recent joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Viacom18, and Disney.
Latest Headlines
- Zomato and Swiggy believe ex-ante regulations can negatively affect Indian startups March 20, 2024
- Video: What’s Causing TikTok Ban In The United States and How Does It Impact Free Speech?? March 20, 2024
- Special Newsletter: 9 Talking Points—March Edition March 20, 2024
- Viacom18’s General Counsel Advocates For Proactive Measures to “Demonetise” Online Piracy March 20, 2024
- Telangana police launches a ride tracking service for women: Here’s why it would fail to produce desired results March 20, 2024
Free Reads
News
Telangana police launches a ride tracking service for women: Here’s why it would fail to produce desired results
The potential shortcomings of T-Safe closely resemble the panic button that was hardcoded into smartphones in India.
News
Zomato's plan to segregate delivery services with a pure veg fleet plan received a mixed reaction over possible issues that gig workers can face
News
Google has pointed out how ex-ante regulations should be formulated in India, including specific market-wise activity related SIDI definitions, and phase-wise roll out of...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...