wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Supreme Court halts Fact Check Unit notifcation: Here’s All You Need to Know About the Case Proceeding

Here’s what went down in the hearing of the appeal against the Indian government notification of the Fact Check Unit.

Published

In what came as a sigh of relief for the petitioners of the Fact Check Unit (FCU) case, the Supreme Court of India on March 20, 2024 decided to stay the notification issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the formation of a Fact Check Unit. The appeal filed by the Editors Guild of India (EGI) and satirist Kunal Kamra was heard by a three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. Stating that the stay will remain in force until April 15, when the referral judge is scheduled to provide comments on the matter, the Bench said, “We set aside the opinion of the third learned judge declining interim relief and direct that pending the final disposal by the High Court, the notification dated March 20 by MeitY shall remain stayed.” The Bench made this decision after hearing the arguments of both the applicants' and the Indian government’s legal representatives. Largely, the arguments focused on the IT Act's safe harbour clause, the role of Article 19(A) or its lack thereof, and the government’s argument of merely alerting its citizens via Rule 3 1(b) under the IT Rules. Intermediaries will err on the side of caution to protect safe harbour Darius Khambata, appearing as Kamra’s legal counsel, spoke about the fallacy in assuming that the intermediaries dealing with the Fact-Check Unit’s notices will deny take-down orders at the risk of losing safe harbour privileges (section 79 of the…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Free Reads

News

Mozilla, Center for Democracy and Technology write letter in support of open source AI

The letter highlights the societal benefits of Open source and why Open Source AI should be prioritized.

35 mins ago

News

Video: Zomato’s Pure Veg Fleet: Unraveling the Debate on Discrimination and Delivery Operations

Goyal announced changes to the Veg Fleet project, clarifying that there will be no 'on-ground segregation of this fleet.'

4 days ago

News

PolicyBazaar Set To Launch A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Payments Aggregator Company

PB Pay Private Limited will be a non-banking finance company (NBFC) which will venture into the payment aggregation business, catering to both domestic and...

4 days ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ