The Indian government is planning to “incorporate parental controls in data usage” by July 31, 2024, as per a meeting held on November 23, 2023, for access and Internet Service providers (ISP), members of the Department of School Education and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). A review meeting on this topic will take place on March 18, 2024, at 2:45 PM in Delhi, as per a government circular. During the November meeting chaired by the Deputy Director General (Data Services) of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the government talked about the ‘Safenet’ application developed by MeitY. The app that was then reported to be under testing provides parental control for PCs/tablets/mobile phones for parents. “It was opined that the impact of schools on parents will be more vis a vis the Internet Service Providers. Accordingly, the Department of School Education was requested to issue necessary instructions to all the schools through the respective boards for awareness on Parental Control Filter (PCF) solutions using display boards, Parent teacher meetings, WhatsApp groups of parents and teachers or any other mechanism schools use to interact with parents,” read the minutes of the meeting. ISP representative pushes for default uploading of such controls The Internet Service Providers Association of India (ISPAI), an ISP group that seeks to promote internet and Broadband for all, suggested to MeitY that parental control applications should be uploaded by default in relevant devices by the manufacturer. The government also asked licensees (ISPs and Telecom Service Providers)…
Indian government to incorporate parental controls in data usage
A review meeting on this topic will take place on March 18, 2024 at 2:45 PM in Delhi, as per a government circular.
