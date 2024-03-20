Zomato took X microblogging platform by storm on March 19, 2024 evening following its announcement of a ‘Pure Veg Fleet’ that will only serve orders from pure veg restaurants. As per a tweet by Deepinder Goyal, Founder of Zomato, “This means that a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our Pure Veg Fleet.” Goyal’s tweet garnered considerable flak from customers as well as the gig worker community regarding the decision’s impact on the treatment of gig workers by housing societies and concerns about the decision’s impact on the gig workers' functioning. Following the response by the public, Goyal announced changes to the Veg Fleet project, stating that there will be no “on-ground segregation of this fleet.” https://twitter.com/deepigoyal/status/1770039374295490799 Here’s how the whole saga went down Goyal’s tweet showed the Veg Fleet gig workers wearing green jackets and carrying green delivery bags – a departure from their usual red jackets and bags. Goyal said the fleet will be rolled out across India over the next few weeks and that similar specialized fleets will be rolled out for special customer needs. Pointing out that such explicit differentiation of gig workers could lead to discriminatory behaviour at the hands of resident welfare associations (RWAs), folks like Nikhil Pahwa, Founder of MediaNama, criticised the decision as an “idiotic move.” https://twitter.com/nixxin/status/1770044624800813244 https://twitter.com/nixxin/status/1770053443878896019 Others like novelist Meena Kandaswamy called the move “caste coded into food.” Others asked why Zomato,…
News
Green Deliveries: Zomato Revisits Veg Fleet Plan Amid Criticism
Zomato’s plan to segregate delivery services with a pure veg fleet plan received a mixed reaction over possible issues that gig workers can face
Latest Headlines
- Zomato and Swiggy believe ex-ante regulations can negatively affect Indian startups March 20, 2024
- Video: What’s Causing TikTok Ban In The United States and How Does It Impact Free Speech?? March 20, 2024
- Special Newsletter: 9 Talking Points—March Edition March 20, 2024
- Viacom18’s General Counsel Advocates For Proactive Measures to “Demonetise” Online Piracy March 20, 2024
- Telangana police launches a ride tracking service for women: Here’s why it would fail to produce desired results March 20, 2024
Free Reads
News
Telangana police launches a ride tracking service for women: Here’s why it would fail to produce desired results
The potential shortcomings of T-Safe closely resemble the panic button that was hardcoded into smartphones in India.
News
Zomato's plan to segregate delivery services with a pure veg fleet plan received a mixed reaction over possible issues that gig workers can face
News
Google has pointed out how ex-ante regulations should be formulated in India, including specific market-wise activity related SIDI definitions, and phase-wise roll out of...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...