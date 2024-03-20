What’s the news: Data protection laws outside India like the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) hinder piracy investigations by Indian law enforcement agencies, said Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra during a US Consulate seminar in Mumbai on the ‘Piracy-Cybercrime Nexus.’ During the event which was held on March 19, 2024, Singh talked about the creation of Maharashtra’s Intellectual Property Crime Unit (IPCU) and how piracy now contributes to the spread of malware across devices in India. Singh said that the creation of IPCU was supported by the US Consulate, the government as well as various industry holders. “The then US Consulate General said he wanted us to take intellectual property rights seriously,” said Singh. However, the unit soon found two hurdles in terms of investigating piracy cases. The first issue was that only 14 percent of piracy cases in India originated from the country itself. Most piracy crimes originated from outside India. This meant that the local police had to coordinate with foreign law enforcement agencies to carry out investigations. The other issue was that laws like the GDPR in the EU made it difficult for Indian agencies to look into piracy issues because police information was redacted under such laws. This made it difficult for the police to obtain phone numbers of persons, etc. Singh bats for a universal protocol on cybercrime “I think the governance of intelligence is broken because we do not have a universal protocol yet… rather than looking…
Data protection laws can hinder piracy investigations: Maharashtra’s Principal Secretary Brijesh Singh
With only 14% of piracy originating from India, international collaboration is key to effective law enforcement, says Singh while discussing data protection laws.
Data protection laws can hinder piracy investigations: Maharashtra's Principal Secretary Brijesh Singh
With only 14% of piracy originating from India, international collaboration is key to effective law enforcement, says Singh while discussing data protection laws.
Telangana police launches a ride tracking service for women: Here’s why it would fail to produce desired results
The potential shortcomings of T-Safe closely resemble the panic button that was hardcoded into smartphones in India.
Zomato's plan to segregate delivery services with a pure veg fleet plan received a mixed reaction over possible issues that gig workers can face
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
