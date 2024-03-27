Amazon Web Services and Nandan Nilekani’s EkStep Collaborate to Develop Digital Public Goods

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Private Limited has collaborated with Nandan Nilekan’s EkStep Foundation to establish a Joint Innovation Center (JIC) for creating digital public goods (DPGs) and digital public infrastructures (DPIs). EkStep Foundation is a non-profit organization that works closely with the government, providing digital infrastructure primarily in the education sector, including the government-run online education platform DIKSHA. In a press statement, AWS informed that the JIC will focus on supporting startups, independent software vendors (ISVs), and system integrators (SIs) to use generative AI services and analytics from AWS to "invent new use cases for DPGs and DPIs" for interested states and countries. These DPGs and DPIs will be developed for sectors such as education, agriculture, finance, healthcare, and climate change. The DPGs and DPIs will be deployed via the AWS Partner Network (APN), which currently collaborates with over 130,000 partners from more than 200 countries, as per the statement. "AWS will further explore featuring the DPGs and DPIs on the Open Government Solutions Catalog, which provides government organizations with valuable resources such as digital solutions, policies, and standards, enabling them to explore and reuse proven approaches to digital transformation," Amazon added. Why does it matter? Leveraging public data for developing digital solutions for welfare delivery and development has been the focus of tech policy discussions at the G20 under India’s presidency last year. With Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, and CoWin, the Indian government has reiterated its objectives to build IndiaStack and digital architectures for sector-specific governance. To understand where…
