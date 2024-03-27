wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Amazon Web Services and Nandan Nilekani’s EkStep Collaborate to Develop Digital Public Goods

EkStep Foundation is a non-profit organization that works closely with the government, providing digital infrastructure primarily in the education sector, including the government-run online education platform DIKSHA.

Published

Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Private Limited has collaborated with Nandan Nilekan’s EkStep Foundation to establish a Joint Innovation Center (JIC) for creating digital public goods (DPGs) and digital public infrastructures (DPIs). EkStep Foundation is a non-profit organization that works closely with the government, providing digital infrastructure primarily in the education sector, including the government-run online education platform DIKSHA. In a press statement, AWS informed that the JIC will focus on supporting startups, independent software vendors (ISVs), and system integrators (SIs) to use generative AI services and analytics from AWS to "invent new use cases for DPGs and DPIs" for interested states and countries. These DPGs and DPIs will be developed for sectors such as education, agriculture, finance, healthcare, and climate change. The DPGs and DPIs will be deployed via the AWS Partner Network (APN), which currently collaborates with over 130,000 partners from more than 200 countries, as per the statement. "AWS will further explore featuring the DPGs and DPIs on the Open Government Solutions Catalog, which provides government organizations with valuable resources such as digital solutions, policies, and standards, enabling them to explore and reuse proven approaches to digital transformation," Amazon added. Why does it matter?  Leveraging public data for developing digital solutions for welfare delivery and development has been the focus of tech policy discussions at the G20 under India’s presidency last year. With Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, and CoWin, the Indian government has reiterated its objectives to build IndiaStack and digital architectures for sector-specific governance. To understand where…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

Free Reads

Drones

News

Facial Recognition Drones in Policing: Some Queries in Response to Lucknow’s New Surveillance Tool

Once the system receives the required validation, five more such MDVs will be introduced into the Commissionerate Police fleet

48 seconds ago

News

Elon Musk’s xAI to Extend Grok AI Chatbot Access to All Premium X Subscribers

The lure of Grok AI to Premium X Subscribers might let Musk salvage the decline in the social media usage in recent times.

48 mins ago

News

Visa, Mastercard reach settlement with US retailers, agree to fee concessions worth almost 30 billion

Merchants win a significant battle against Visa and Mastercard's fee structure, but the war on fair charges is far from over.

1 hour ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ