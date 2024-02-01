wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , , , , ,

US launches inquiry into AI partnerships involving Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, Amazon

Tech companies are pursuing partnerships with AI developers to get access to key technologies and inputs needed for AI development.

Published

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on January 25 launched an investigation into investments and partnerships involving generative AI companies and major cloud service providers. The regulator is specifically looking into the partnerships between Microsoft and OpenAI, Amazon and Anthropic, and Google and Anthropic. All these five companies have been asked to provide more information on these partnerships. Tech companies are pursuing partnerships with AI developers to get access to key technologies and inputs needed for AI development and the FTC seeks to better understand these relationships and their impact on the competitive landscape, the Commission said. “History shows that new technologies can create new markets and healthy competition. As companies race to develop and monetize AI, we must guard against tactics that foreclose this opportunity. Our study will shed light on whether investments and partnerships pursued by dominant companies risk distorting innovation and undermining fair competition." — FTC Chair Lina M. Khan The information that the FTC has sought from the companies involved includes: Information regarding a specific investment or partnership and the rationale behind it. The practical implications of the relationship such as decisions around new product releases, governance or oversight rights, etc. Analysis of how the relationship impacts competition in generative AI, including information related to market share, competitors, potential for sales growth, or expansion into product or geographic markets. Analysis of how the relationship impacts the competition for AI resources, including the dynamics regarding key products and services needed for generative AI. Information provided to any…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ