The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on January 25 launched an investigation into investments and partnerships involving generative AI companies and major cloud service providers. The regulator is specifically looking into the partnerships between Microsoft and OpenAI, Amazon and Anthropic, and Google and Anthropic. All these five companies have been asked to provide more information on these partnerships. Tech companies are pursuing partnerships with AI developers to get access to key technologies and inputs needed for AI development and the FTC seeks to better understand these relationships and their impact on the competitive landscape, the Commission said. “History shows that new technologies can create new markets and healthy competition. As companies race to develop and monetize AI, we must guard against tactics that foreclose this opportunity. Our study will shed light on whether investments and partnerships pursued by dominant companies risk distorting innovation and undermining fair competition." — FTC Chair Lina M. Khan The information that the FTC has sought from the companies involved includes: Information regarding a specific investment or partnership and the rationale behind it. The practical implications of the relationship such as decisions around new product releases, governance or oversight rights, etc. Analysis of how the relationship impacts competition in generative AI, including information related to market share, competitors, potential for sales growth, or expansion into product or geographic markets. Analysis of how the relationship impacts the competition for AI resources, including the dynamics regarding key products and services needed for generative AI. Information provided to any…
News
US launches inquiry into AI partnerships involving Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, Amazon
Tech companies are pursuing partnerships with AI developers to get access to key technologies and inputs needed for AI development.
Latest Headlines
- All you need to know about RBI’s restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank February 1, 2024
- New privacy study into children’s apps stresses the urgency for putting DPDP Act into effect February 1, 2024
- Garuda Aerospace introduces Droni, an indigenous personal drone February 1, 2024
- US launches inquiry into AI partnerships involving Microsoft, OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, Amazon February 1, 2024
- DEFIANCE Act: New bill proposed in the US to curb non-consensual AI porn and deepfakes February 1, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...