wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Event Report: Deep Fakes and Democracy, January 17, 2024

Published

On January 17, MediaNama conducted a discussion on Deep Fakes and Democracy. The discussion focused broadly on the implications of deep fakes for the upcoming general elections, the technical and policy solutions to tackling deep fakes, positive use cases of deep fakes, and how deep fakes threaten user verification.

Our objective was to identify:

  • Is there a legitimate use case for deep fakes in elections, or should they be outlawed altogether?
  • What are the capabilities of political parties to generate deep fakes? What are their dissemination networks like
  • What are the challenges of attributing deep fakes or even fake news to a bad actor?
  • How can the spread of deep fakes be curbed on end-to-end encrypted platforms like WhatsApp?
  • Is there a need for a consumer app-level deep fake detection?
  • Has there been enough deep fake activity in the recent elections? What is the current environment of deep fake-like?
  • What are the challenges with detecting deep fakes once something is uploaded on social media?
  • Is watermarking an effective solution to curbing deep fakes?
  • How does safe harbor play out in case of deep fakes? Should platforms lose their immunity if deep fake content is posted by users on their service?

Download a copy of the event report

Executive Summary

Ahead of elections in multiple different jurisdictions, the proliferation of deep fakes and their potential to spread misinformation has emerged as a major concern. Speakers at MediaNama’s discussion pointed out that the current measures to curb deep fakes like watermarking or content provenance have limitations, with bad actors being capable of removing watermarks and faking provenance. They highlighted that one of the reasons for the limited success of detection techniques is that once the adversaries learn about the detection techniques, they improve their generation capabilities.

Another challenge to detection is the circulation of deep fakes on social media platforms. It was pointed out that an audio deep fake detection algorithm, which may have 90 percent accuracy in lab settings, becomes less effective when asked to detect a deep fake circulating on social media because platforms transcode the audio and video, thereby changing its properties, making it difficult to compare with the original version.

Discussing the responsibility of social media platforms in curbing deep fakes, it was found that platforms have two main tools in their arsenal—content takedowns and shadow banning. Speakers called attention to the importance of shadow banning before any final decision is made about a piece of content, suggesting that this would prevent the algorithmic amplification of the deep fake. Discussants pointed out that while social media platforms are capable of curbing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to a certain extent, curbing deep fakes becomes a challenge because they cannot create databases to cross-reference the deep fake, which is how they currently take down CSAM. When considering the time-sensitive nature of curbing misinformation, it was highlighted that platforms have adhered to a two-hour takedown timeline in previous elections as a part of their voluntary code of ethics that social media platforms have agreed to follow during general elections.

When considering the impact of deep fakes on the upcoming elections, discussants pointed out that this technology would make it easier for political parties to flood people’s social media feeds with their desired narrative. Consequently, this flood of deep fakes would also flood any reporting system that the Election Commission of India (ECI) would create, overwhelming it and making it impossible for the ECI to act against any of the complaints it receives. It was also mentioned that the flood of misinformation created by deep fakes is similar to fake news that was spread in past elections, and will be spread through sources that cannot be tied to political parties, making it hard for the ECI to hold any party responsible. Discussants expressed that international actors could also make attempts to influence election results using deep fake-generated misinformation.

The discussion also covered policy solutions to deep fake misinformation, wherein it was pointed out that the spread of deep fakes generated outside the nation-state should be curbed by autonomous bodies like the ECI. Self-regulation was discussed as a measure against deep fakes with speakers arguing that it could only be applied on a case-by-case basis.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Discussants said that fact-checkers can struggle to call out deep fakes that are furthering a political agenda under the guise of satire. In certain cases, a deep fake intended as satire could be clipped out and spread as fake news as well. It was mentioned that previous attempts to debunk satire, which was being mistaken for real events, had landed fact-checkers in legal trouble. This makes fact checkers cautious of looking into content that has been marked as satire, even if said content is pushing a political narrative.

The discussion established that deep fakes would pose a risk to practices like video know-your-customer (KYC) verification. Speakers pointed out that there have been instances of job candidates who have hidden their identities in interviews using deep fakes. It was pointed out that if biometrics were used as a means of identification, they would have to constantly evolve to keep pace with advancements in deep fake technology.

Video and coverage:

About the discussion

Speakers:

  • Rakesh Maheshwari  (Former Sr. Director and Group Coordinator, MeitY) 
  • Saikat Datta (CEO and Co-founder of Deepstrat)
  • Jency Jacob (Managing Editor, Boom Fact Check)
  • Carl Gautham Koorma ( Researcher, UC Berkley School of Information) 
  • Tarunima Prabhakar (Co-founder of Tattle Civic Technologies)
  • Shivam Shankar Singh (Data Analyst and Political Campaign Consultant)

Participation:

We saw participation from companies and organizations like Samsung, HDFC Bank, Info Edge, Ministry of Electronics and IT, The Quantum Hub, Apollo 247, COAI, Thompson Reuters, Ikigai Law, Access Now, Truecaller, SLFC, Outlook, Meta, ShareChat, NDTV, EGaming Federation, Chase India, The Caravan, the Hindu, CCG NLUD, DataLEADS, University of Exeter, Center for Civil Society, SFLC, Google, Spotify, InShorts, Deloitte, Internet Society, The Internet Freedom Foundation, Logically.ai, Mozilla Foundation, Times Internet Limited, News Click, Mogambay India, The Asia Group, LT Mindtree, IndusLaw, Times Internet, CCAOI, Hasgeek, Citizen Digital Foundation, Dvara Research Junglee Games, among others. 

Support and partners:

MediaNama hosted this discussion with support from Google and Meta.

Discover more:, ,
Written By

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ