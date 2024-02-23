wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Dept of Consumer Affairs, ASCI Warn Industry Members About Impact of Surrogate Ads on Consumer Rights

Published

In a consultation with the stakeholders, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) and the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) discussed issues related to advertisement of restricted products like tobacco, alcohol, and gambling—categorised under surrogate advertisements, according to a press release by the ASCI. The DoCA has also issued a press release in this regard. The consultation, held on February 22, was aimed at discussing harms to consumer rights, and challenges associated with illegal surrogate ads in India, and ways to ensure strict compliance to advertising guidelines and regulations by the industry stakeholders. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and Trademark Authority, and online gaming associations like All India Gaming Federation and E-Gaming Federation also participated in the discussion. What was prescribed during the consultation? The members emphasised on a clear distinction between the brand extension and the restricted product or service being advertised. The following points were highlighted: The story or visual of the advertisement must depict only the product being advertised and not the prohibited product in any form. The ad must not make any direct or indirect reference to prohibited products. The ad must not contain any nuances or phrases promoting prohibited products. The ad must not use colour, layout, or presentations associated with the prohibited products. The ad must not use situations typical for promotion of prohibited products when advertising the other products. Why it matters: The ASCI pointed out during the meeting that in the last three years,…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

Free Reads

News

Microsoft and MeitY Collaborate to Boost AI Startups in India

Microsoft has partnered with Indian institute iCreate to select AI innovators under the iMPEL-AI programme. Under this, 100 startups from across the country will...

2 hours ago

News

Reddit’s $60 Million data licensing with Google Marks a Turning Point in Data Monetization

Back in June 2023, Reddit had changed its application programming interface (API) policy introducing a new premium access point to Reddit’s Data API for...

4 hours ago

News

Apple’s iMessage can now resist attacks by quantum computers

Given that Apple itself admits that no threat is currently posed by quantum computing, this move might seem like too much too soon, but...

22 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

23 hours ago

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

4 days ago

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ