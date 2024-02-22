wordpress blog stats
Delhi’s biggest open source conference is happening at IIT Delhi on 9th March #Ad

Published

The Delhi Chapter of FOSS United, a non-profit foundation which promotes open source software, is organising its annual and largest open source conference in Delhi.

The conference is scheduled on 9th March in IIT Delhi’s Campus. There will be panel discussions around open source and many speakers who will talk about exciting things happening in the open source communities. The speakers will also talk about how they are using the power of open source in their daily work.

Delhi FOSS 2.0 is poised to be the biggest conference where the attendees will enjoy a variety of talks as well as talk with each other to exchange ideas, build projects and collaborate to bring impactful ideas to life.

The previous edition of Delhi FOSS was held in 2022 at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women (IGDTUW) where the attendees enjoyed the talks and networked with each other to build meaningful connections.

Apart from the annual conference, the Delhi Chapter regularly organises monthly meetups to continuously promote free and open source software. They have held meetups at offices of Zomato, Tata 1MG as well as EPAM Systems in Gurgaon.

Tickets can be booked at https://indiafoss.net/Delhi/2024

This is an advertisement and this content was produced by Delhi FOSS 2.0.

