Meta is joining its two AI teams in pursuit of open-source artificial general intelligence

Meta is bringing its AI research team FAIR and its generative AI development team GenAI together and the unified team will focus on building artificial general intelligence (AGI), Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post on January 18. https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2QARHJR1sZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=03fc5f7e-43ef-43c8-897c-bf33014af045 AGI refers to computer systems that have human-like intelligence. Both OpenAI and Google's Deepmind are also in pursuit of AGI, but unlike the other two, Meta plans to open-source its AGI, which is a major differentiator. "It's become clearer that the next generation of services requires building full general intelligence. Building the best AI assistants, AIs for creators, AIs for businesses, and more needs advances in every area of AI, from reasoning to planning to coding to memory and other cognitive abilities. This technology is so important and the opportunities are so great that we should open-source and make it as widely available as we responsibly can so that we everyone can benefit." — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg But Meta's definition of open source has been subject to debate in the past as its license for open-source Llama 2 comes with certain restrictions. Meta's Chief AI Scientist Yann Le Cun, who has often expressed scepticism that AGI will arrive anytime soon, also shared an update on X confirming the integration and the company's goal to achieve human-like intelligence. "In the not-to-distant future, all of our interactions with the digital world will be mediated by AI assistants through our smart glasses and other devices. We need these systems to have human-level…

