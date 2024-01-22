wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Meta is joining its two AI teams in pursuit of open-source artificial general intelligence

Meta CEO Zuckerberg announces unified team for AGI development. Open-source approach sets Meta apart.

Published

Meta is bringing its AI research team FAIR and its generative AI development team GenAI together and the unified team will focus on building artificial general intelligence (AGI), Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post on January 18. https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2QARHJR1sZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=03fc5f7e-43ef-43c8-897c-bf33014af045   AGI refers to computer systems that have human-like intelligence. Both OpenAI and Google's Deepmind are also in pursuit of AGI, but unlike the other two, Meta plans to open-source its AGI, which is a major differentiator. "It's become clearer that the next generation of services requires building full general intelligence. Building the best AI assistants, AIs for creators, AIs for businesses, and more needs advances in every area of AI, from reasoning to planning to coding to memory and other cognitive abilities. This technology is so important and the opportunities are so great that we should open-source and make it as widely available as we responsibly can so that we everyone can benefit." — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg But Meta's definition of open source has been subject to debate in the past as its license for open-source Llama 2 comes with certain restrictions. Meta's Chief AI Scientist Yann Le Cun, who has often expressed scepticism that AGI will arrive anytime soon, also shared an update on X confirming the integration and the company's goal to achieve human-like intelligence. "In the not-to-distant future, all of our interactions with the digital world will be mediated by AI assistants through our smart glasses and other devices. We need these systems to have human-level…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ