The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has constituted a Committee for Prevention and Regulation of Misleading Advertisements in the coaching sector—for both, online and offline centres. In its first meeting on January 8, the Committee discussed the matter indicating that draft guidelines for misleading advertisements in coaching sector will soon be published, according to a government press release. Chaired by Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs and Chief Commissioner of CCPA, the Committee included representatives from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Ministry of Education, National Law University (NLU), Delhi, FIITJEE, Khan Global Studies and Ikigai Law. What will the guidelines focus on? The CCPA has said that the guidelines will cover all forms of advertisements regardless of “form, format or medium”. Importantly, it will also prescribe conditions for determining misleading advertisements—as defined under the Consumer Protection Act 2019--by coaching institutes. The guidelines prohibit coaching institutes from making false claims regarding success rates, employment offers, and “any other practices that may lead to consumer misunderstanding or subvert consumer autonomy and choice”. The CCPA has briefly outlined the DO’s and DON’T’s to be observed by institutes before advertising their services, these include: While promoting successful candidates, coaching institutes shall mention important information with successful candidate's photo. This information includes the rank secured by the candidate, course they opted for, duration of the course, and the type of course (free or paid). Coaching institutes are prohibited from making exaggerated claims of offering 100% selection in preliminary or mains of…
News
Govt Forms Panel to Discuss Guidelines for Curbing Misleading Ads, Promises by Coaching Centres
The CCPA noted that the guidelines will cover all forms of advertisements regardless of “form, format or medium”. It will also prescribe conditions to determine misleading ads based on Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
Latest Headlines
- Chinese state authority says it can now locate senders of airdropped messages January 10, 2024
- Event Announcement: Deep Fakes and Democracy, Virtual Event, January 17 #Ad January 10, 2024
- EU wants to know if there are competition concerns in generative AI Market January 10, 2024
- Govt Forms Panel to Discuss Guidelines for Curbing Misleading Ads, Promises by Coaching Centres January 10, 2024
- SC Seeks Indian Govt’s Response in Online Real Money Gaming Challenge Against Massive GST Evasion Notices: Reports January 10, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...