India-based Online Gaming Company Octro Acquires Online Casino Platform DGN Games

Last week, India-based online gaming company Octro Inc expanded its business into the mobile casino sector through its acquisition of DGN Games, a global gaming platform offering casino slots, a company press release announced. The strategic acquisition was described as one "that will amplify both companies' strengths and elevate the gaming experience for enthusiasts worldwide" and "enable Octro Inc. to tap into new demographics, offering culturally relevant and localised gaming content to a global audience." DGN Games currently has a market presence in Australia and the United States, as well as talent from Ukraine, Israel, and Australia. Speaking on the development, Octro's Chief Financial Officer Deepak Goyal said "our optimism for the takeover stems from the value we can derive from the asset, not just in revenue and growth synergies, but also in substantial cost efficiencies. As our first acquisition, it sets a template for future endeavours. With a robust balance sheet and the backing of an investor like Sequoia (now Peak XV), we're well-positioned to go out into the market and look for assets that can help drive sustained success and growth in the competitive landscape over the coming months/years.” Founded in 2006, Octro initially developed productivity apps before realising that "direct to consumer gaming apps were the only ones making money". The company now offers real money skill games (or non-gambling games) like PlayRummy and Poker Cash, social games like TeenPatti, Poker, IndianRummy, and Tambola, and "other" games like Seep and Carrom. DGN Games is in the business…
