wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

India-based Online Gaming Company Octro Acquires Online Casino Platform DGN Games

DGN Games, a global gaming platform offering casino slots, currently has a market presence in Australia and the United States.

Published

Last week, India-based online gaming company Octro Inc expanded its business into the mobile casino sector through its acquisition of DGN Games, a global gaming platform offering casino slots, a company press release announced. The strategic acquisition was described as one "that will amplify both companies' strengths and elevate the gaming experience for enthusiasts worldwide" and "enable Octro Inc. to tap into new demographics, offering culturally relevant and localised gaming content to a global audience." DGN Games currently has a market presence in Australia and the United States, as well as talent from Ukraine, Israel, and Australia. Speaking on the development, Octro's Chief Financial Officer Deepak Goyal said "our optimism for the takeover stems from the value we can derive from the asset, not just in revenue and growth synergies, but also in substantial cost efficiencies. As our first acquisition, it sets a template for future endeavours. With a robust balance sheet and the backing of an investor like Sequoia (now Peak XV), we're well-positioned to go out into the market and look for assets that can help drive sustained success and growth in the competitive landscape over the coming months/years.” Founded in 2006, Octro initially developed productivity apps before realising that "direct to consumer gaming apps were the only ones making money". The company now offers real money skill games (or non-gambling games) like PlayRummy and Poker Cash, social games like TeenPatti, Poker, IndianRummy, and Tambola, and "other" games like Seep and Carrom. DGN Games is in the business…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ