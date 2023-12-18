wordpress blog stats
Digest: Netflix, Viacom 18 concerned about Broadcasting Bill, McDonald’s to partner with Google AI, and more tech policy and news updates

Published

Bringing you quick updates on the tech space, policy-making, and digital rights from India and across the globe.

Tech giants’ tug-of-war over child safety:  Google and Meta are at a crossroads in India over age verification and consent management for users under 18. Meta is set to propose an app-store-level check, simplifying the process for users and parents. Google counters this, arguing for diverse methods and expressing concerns over an app-store-centric approach’s efficiency. As India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act mandates stringent age verification, this debate highlights the challenges in balancing user convenience with regulatory compliance. [Read]

Resistance from big guns: India’s major streaming service providers can be expected to position themselves against the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023 in the coming days. Introduced by the Government for public comment in November, the bill seeks to bring broadcasting over the internet, which includes content streamed through OTT services, news/analysis published on YouTube and other sources of information, under its ambit. Apparently, the move has raised concerns within the industry, leading to top players such as Netflix and Viacom18 conducting a closed-door meeting earlier in December. [Read]

Namma Yatri’s solo ride: Namma Yatri and Bengaluru’s Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) have parted ways due to disagreements over pricing and promotions. While initially successful due to the union support, Namma Yatri’s divergence over operational matters such as fare structures indicates the difficulties in sustaining collaborative models between tech platforms and labor unions. [Read]

McDonald’s AI Adventure: McDonald’s is embarking on a bold journey with Google, infusing generative AI into its operations by 2024. This venture, encompassing both hardware upgrades and cloud-based solutions, is poised to optimize operations. “It’s not completely clear what that means, but we can read between the lines: expect more AI-driven automation at a drive-through near you in the coming years,” The Verge reported. [Read]

Balancing AI and privacy in the EU: In a landmark decision, the European Union has established strict guidelines for the use of AI in surveillance by law enforcement. Requiring judicial authorization for most scenarios, this measure aims to strike a balance between technological innovation and the protection of personal freedoms. While it aims to prevent invasive surveillance, the exceptions for serious crimes raise questions about the potential for overreach. This decision opens a larger debate on the balance between public safety and privacy rights in the age of AI. [Read]

Troubling times: In a first, Meta’s oversight board earlier in December decided to convene an emergency meeting for two expedited cases around the Israel-Hamas conflict. The cases, based on two posts which were initially removed and then reinstated on Facebook and Instagram, featured imagery involving an attack on a hospital by the IDF, as well as an Israeli hostage being taken by Hamas. This comes after the board announced earlier this year that it’d take up “expedited cases” when it came to “urgent situations”. [Read]

Apple’s quiet AI pivot: In a silent strategic shift, Apple, a company many considered conservative in its approach to Artificial Intelligence, recently launched MLX, a machine learning framework accessible on repositories such as GitHub and PyPI, wherein developers can build efficient AI models on Apple Silicon, used to power chipsets it uses in its devices. The move possibly signals the company’s readiness to compete in the burgeoning field of AI apps. [Read]

Privacy, at last: After an extensive period of deliberation, development and collaboration with experts, Meta has rolled out end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger. Leveraging Signal Protocol and Labyrinth Protocol, the move aims to secure over a billion conversations, safeguarding personal chats and calls from unauthorised access, including from Meta itself, as per the company. This is also expected to be the standard for any conversation between two users, going forward. [Read]

