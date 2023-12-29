"Delhi Police will look into end-to-end encrypted calls of active mobile numbers near the Israel Embassy" while investigating a low-intensity blast in the area on December 26, 2023, reported Outlook India, based on a PTI wire. Now, the reason we are sceptical about this news is because previously, experts in conversation with MediaNama stated that end-to-end encryption calls and their content cannot be tracked, although metadata of these calls can be accessed by law enforcement services. What is end-to-end encryption? End-to-end or E2E encryption is a communication method that prevents third-parties from accessing data while it's transferred from one end user to another. The data is encrypted on the sender's system or device and only the recipient is able to decrypt it. This method can be used for different forms of online communication, including email, messaging and voice calls to ensure privacy and security. Talking about such E2E calls like WhatsApp calls, Anand Raje, co-founder of India Internet Foundation who has also worked with law enforcement for tackling cybercrime, told MediaNama in November, “WhatsApp calls are end-to-end encrypted, so they cannot be tracked. The police can only reach out to WhatsApp for data if the phone number is linked to a WhatsApp account. There are different methodologies, approaches that the police would employ depending on the requirement of the case, but it’s not like you can surveil an entire region.” Even the senior official speaking to PTI agreed that it is “hard to trace end-to-end encrypted calls.” They clarified that…
News
Here’s why we’re not convinced Delhi Police is checking end-to-end encrypted calls
While our exploration of police’s use of metadata has revealed that end-to-end encryption calls cannot be tracked by the state police, it is important to note that such requests can be initiated by central agencies.
Latest Headlines
- India’s Grievance Appellate Committee Directs Meta to Take Down “Fake” Interview of Karan Thapar Promoting Bitcoin and Get-Rich-Quick Schemes December 29, 2023
- Here’s why we’re not convinced Delhi Police is checking end-to-end encrypted calls December 29, 2023
- Financial Intelligence Unit Requests URL Blocking of 9 Crypto Cos Non-compliant with India’s Anti-Money Laundering Laws, Issues Show Cause Notices December 29, 2023
- Special Newsletter: Unanswered Questions—December Edition December 27, 2023
- IT Ministry Issues Advisory to “All Intermediaries” On Combating Deep Fakes Through IT Rules, 2021 December 27, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...