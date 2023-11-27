Video: Is It Right To Classify OTT Streaming Platforms Like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar As Broadcasting Services?

Recently, India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting released a draft of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023. With the new bill, over-the-top (OTT) broadcasting services (like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, JioCinema, etc.) will also be brought under regulation. Most importantly, the fact that OTT services are being included in this bill, means that these platforms are being classified as broadcast services.

Moreover, OTT services will also be required to provide an intimation to the government that they are providing OTT broadcasting services if they meet a certain threshold of subscribers/ viewers in India. This needs to be done within one month of the bill being notified or within a month of the service reaching the prescribed number of subscribers/viewers. In the interest of preventing genuine hardship for OTT providers, the government can relax any of the regulations prescribed under this bill for OTT broadcasting services that do not meet the threshold of subscribers/viewers.

What do these rules mean for OTT platforms and is it accurate enough to classify streaming platforms under broadcasting services?

