wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

NCLAT defers hearing of Google’s appeal against Play Store antitrust order

Google had appealed against a CCI order mandating major changes to Google Play policies and fining the company ₹936 crores for its anti-competitive conduct.

Published

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on November 24 issued a notification stating that the appeal filed by Google against the Play Store antitrust order issued by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) will not be taken up on November 28 as scheduled. The reason for deferring the hearing was not provided. The next date of hearing will be notified later, the notice said. The appeal concerns the CCI order issued on October 25 mandating major changes to Google Play policies and fining the company ₹936 crores for its anti-competitive conduct. You can read our summary of the order here. Google has challenged this order with NCLAT. If the tribunal doesn't rule in its favour, Google can further file an appeal at the Supreme Court, as it has done in the case of the antitrust order issued by CCI around Google's Android policies. In its appeal, Google has argued that the CCI order is defective because it excluded key stakeholders from its inquiry, posed leading questions to those who were interviewed, and cherry-picked evidence. While the order is pending appeal in front of NCLAT, the CCI is also looking into whether Google is fully compliant with the order or not, as startups have complained that the policy changes made by Google don't go far enough. Separately, the Madras High Court is also hearing multiple challenges filed by startups against Google’s billing policy. Timeline of events November 2020: CCI launched an investigation into the Google Play Store based on a…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ