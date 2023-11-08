The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) on November 7 announced the launch of a Fact Checking Network (FCN), an initiative aimed at developing self-governing standards and best practices for fact-checking organisations in India. In its announcement, MCA highlighted the importance of fact-checking organisations given the rise in misinformation and disinformation online and the need for fact-checking organisations to earn the trust of citizens. "They need to be satisfied that our work is unbiased, rigorous and fair; and that we are transparent about our approach and how we operate, so that they can feel safe relying on our assessments and fact checks when trying to make sense of the world around them," MCA stated. MCA also notified an email address (factcheckthis@mcaindia.in) for users to flag suspected mis/disinformation that will then be verified by fact-checking organisations under MCA. Code of Principles: Fact-checkers wanting to be part of the FCN must commit to the following Code of Principles: non-partisanship and fairness (including not unduly targeting any side) transparency of methodology (including explaining how fact checks are done and what evidence is used) transparency of funding (to ensure readers are aware of any relevant bias) making their checks easily accessible and not hidden behind a paywall making checks available for non-commercial purposes like awareness campaigns under a Creative Commons licence privacy and safety (including considerations under Indian law for protecting the identities of children and victims of heinous crimes, as well as protecting personal data under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023) Organisations that…
News
Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) launches voluntary framework for Indian fact-checking organisations
MCA, as per news reports from April 2023, had received approval from the Indian government to set up an SRO for Indian fact-checkers.
Latest Headlines
- What are the challenges posed by the regulation on cross border data flows under the DPDP Act? #PrivacyNama2023 November 8, 2023
- Elon Musk’s xAI launches AI chatbot Grok that has access to real-time info from X November 8, 2023
- Arbitrary Search And Seizure Of Devices Of Journalists Is A Serious Matter, Proper Guidelines Required For Such Actions: SC November 8, 2023
- Adobe Is Selling AI-Generated Images of the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Israel November 8, 2023
- Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) launches voluntary framework for Indian fact-checking organisations November 8, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...