What’s the News: A joint lawsuit was filed by Meta and Christian Louboutin against an individual running a counterfeiting operation from Mexico. The defendant was using digital platforms, Facebook and Instagram, to promote the sale of counterfeit Louboutin products, as per a Meta blog. While Louboutin has faced similar incidents of counterfeiting, a copy of the complaint shows that the defendant this time actually sold the fake goods while promoting them as Louboutin products. Repeated violation of intellectual rights and terms of service: Talking about the ads on FB and Instagram used by the defendant, Meta and Christian Louboutin alleged that the defendant caused “confusion in the marketplace” and misled consumers to believe that the counterfeit merchandise was approved by Louboutin. The complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Meta even said that despite disabling accounts and removing posts, the defendant continued to use the platforms to promote and sell counterfeit goods. An “exceptional” case: The complaint said, “Louboutin has suffered and will continue to suffer monetary damages and irreparable harm to the value and goodwill of the Louboutin marks, as well as irreparable harm to Louboutin’s business, goodwill, and reputation.” Stating the defendant’s actions were “in willful blindness, and in reckless disregard and bad faith,” the complainants called it an “exceptional case” under the US trademark infringement law. They demanded that Louboutin be entitled to the case’s attorney’s fees, enhancement of damages, including a trebling of its damages and/or disgorged profits.…
News
Meta and Louboutin File Lawsuit Against Counterfeit Operations in Mexico
Companies claimed counterfeiter used Facebook and Instagram platforms to sell fake Christian Louboutin products, violating intellectual property rights as well as terms of service provisions.
