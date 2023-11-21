wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Meta and Louboutin File Lawsuit Against Counterfeit Operations in Mexico

Companies claimed counterfeiter used Facebook and Instagram platforms to sell fake Christian Louboutin products, violating intellectual property rights as well as terms of service provisions.

Published

advertising

What’s the News: A joint lawsuit was filed by Meta and Christian Louboutin against an individual running a counterfeiting operation from Mexico. The defendant was using digital platforms, Facebook and Instagram, to promote the sale of counterfeit Louboutin products, as per a Meta blog. While Louboutin has faced similar incidents of counterfeiting, a copy of the complaint shows that the defendant this time actually sold the fake goods while promoting them as Louboutin products. Repeated violation of intellectual rights and terms of service: Talking about the ads on FB and Instagram used by the defendant, Meta and Christian Louboutin alleged that the defendant caused “confusion in the marketplace” and misled consumers to believe that the counterfeit merchandise was approved by Louboutin. The complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Meta even said that despite disabling accounts and removing posts, the defendant continued to use the platforms to promote and sell counterfeit goods. An “exceptional” case: The complaint said, “Louboutin has suffered and will continue to suffer monetary damages and irreparable harm to the value and goodwill of the Louboutin marks, as well as irreparable harm to Louboutin’s business, goodwill, and reputation.” Stating the defendant’s actions were “in willful blindness, and in reckless disregard and bad faith,” the complainants called it an “exceptional case” under the US trademark infringement law. They demanded that Louboutin be entitled to the case’s attorney’s fees, enhancement of damages, including a trebling of its damages and/or disgorged profits.…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ