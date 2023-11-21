wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

CEOs of X, Discord and Snap to testify in a hearing about online child sexual exploitation

The CEOs have been issued subpoenas after the three companies repeatedly refused to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee during several weeks of negotiations.

Published

On November 20, US senators Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham said that they had issued subpoenas to the Chief Executive Officers of X, Discord, and Snap to testify at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation on December 6. According to the senators' statement, the three companies repeatedly refused to appear before the committee during several weeks of negotiations. Further, despite the committee's order to appear, Discord and X refused to accept the subpoenas on behalf of their CEOs in response to which the committee had to enlist the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service to personally serve the subpoenas. Besides X, Discord, and Snap, the committee is also in discussion with Meta and TikTok and expects their CEOs to agree to testify voluntarily. Platforms under the global regulatory lens for child safety concerns: The US isn't the only country digging into child safety issues on social media platforms; other countries are also actively looking into how social media giants like X, Discord, and Snap seek to protect their younger audience. Just last month, Australia's online safety regulator eSafety Commissioner fined X $385,000 for its failure to address questions about how it tackled child sexual exploitation content present on its platform. It also highlighted that Discord is not making attempts to detect child sexual exploitation in live streams and is also not using any technology to detect grooming (actions or behaviors used to establish an emotional connection with a minor). Similarly, the UK's Information and Communication Officer (ICO)…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ