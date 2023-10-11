RBI bars Bank of Baroda from onboarding users on its bob World mobile app

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 10 directed the Bank of Baroda to stop onboarding customers to the 'bob World' app, the bank's mobile banking application available for Android and iOS users. "This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the manner of onboarding of their customers onto this mobile application," RBI noted. While RBI has not elaborated on the concerns it observed, it could be linked to the irregularities in onboarding users reported by Al Jazeera (along with the Reporters' Collective) in July 2023. "The second-largest government-owned bank linked mobile numbers of strangers to boost app registrations, compromising security," the news outlet reported in its exposé. This prohibition will be removed only after the "rectification of the deficiencies observed and strengthening of the related processes by the bank to the satisfaction of RBI," the central bank informed. However, existing customers who are already using the bob World app should not face any disruption, the central bank directed. Bank of Baroda informed that it "has already carried out corrective measures to address the concerns of the RBI" and has "initiated further steps to plug any remaining gaps identified." The bank will "work closely with the RBI to address their concerns at the earliest to their satisfaction," it added. Also Read Parliament Panel Report Reveals Seven Key Cybersecurity Concerns In India’s Finance Sector “Negligence Comes At A Cost!”: RBI Imposes Fine On AP Mahesh Bank For Lax Cybersecurity Practices Six Strategies To Improve Cybersecurity In The Financial…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.