You can now stop Instagram from tracking you across the web

Instagram users will now be able to stop the app from tracking their usage of other websites or applications. In a recent blog post Meta announced that it is expanding its ‘Activity Off-Meta Technologies’ control, which was previously only available on Facebook, to Instagram as well. This activity control feature allows users to manage how the information other businesses send to Meta is connected to their Facebook and Instagram accounts. Users can review the businesses that are sharing data with Meta, disconnect specific ones, and even disconnect the data entirely. Why it matters: Online history and behavior, across various apps, can be used to generate very a detailed profile of a person. Depending on the information being collected by the businesses sending data to Meta, users could be getting access to sensitive information including a user’s location or health records. It is important to note here that Meta created a Javascript code called Meta Pixel that is used by website operators to track various things like which page of the website the user visits; for example, it can track if the user clicks on the web page giving information about cancer or the user clicks on the button which allows one to consult a gynecologist. This tool has been previously found to send information back to Meta, giving the company access to people’s health records and Meta was sued for the same. This new feature gives users more control over their personal information and allows them to restrict Meta’s access to…

