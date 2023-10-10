Google encourages entry of AI into healthcare: Here’s all you need to know

What’s the news: Google representative James Manyika on October 10, 2023, took to the main stage at the HLTH event – a platform focused on health innovation – to talk about the “transformative potential of AI to advance the health of people on a global scale.” During the event, Google Cloud also offered its Vertex AI search features to the industry – an ironic move considering a month ago, the company’s Health Officer had said that Generative AI is not ready to be released in the health sector. Manyika emphasized how the company considered partnerships to be central to understanding what technology could and should do to move AI research from “the bench to the bedside.” For this, he gave the example of how Google partnered with iCAD to scale its mammography AI model to speed up breast cancer diagnosis. Gen AI for accurate clinical information: Google Cloud talked about how Vertex AI Search features for healthcare and life science companies can help users find relevant information over a broader spectrum of data types. “Building on the tool’s current ability to search many different kinds of documents and other data sources, the new capabilities will help organizations find accurate clinical information more efficiently,” said Google in its blog. Customers and partners can sign up for early access to Vertex AI Search features. It added that Hackensack Meridian Health and Highmark Health will be exploring the new features, while partners Mayo Clinic and MEDITECH will look at how this will impact their solutions. Why it matters:…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.