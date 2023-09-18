wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Summary: Why GST Authorities Want the Supreme Court to Examine the Rs. 21,000 Cr Gameskraft Verdict

GST authorities argued before the Apex court that Karnataka HC’s earlier judgment, observing playing rummy for stakes did not amount to wagering, puts the root of 70 years of Indian jurisprudence “in jeopardy”.

Published

Supreme Court
Credit: Aditi Agrawal

The Karnataka High Court's Gameksraft judgment holding that rummy played for stakes doesn't amount to wagering "goes to the root of 70 years of jurisprudence and places the same in jeopardy", GST Authorities argued in a Supreme Court challenge against the verdict. The GST Authorities’ Supreme Court petition was shared with MediaNama by multiple sources. This story covers the Authorities' concerns with how the Karnataka High Court interpreted ‘gambling’ in its verdict. Stay tuned for more on how Gameskraft allegedly fell afoul of GST law, and more. Delivered in May, the Gameskraft verdict quashed a Rs. 21,000 crore tax evasion order against the gaming major. GST Authorities alleged that Gameskraft—which offers online real money versions of skill games like rummy—was indulging in gambling activities, and should be taxed accordingly. The Karnataka High Court thought otherwise, holding that a game of skill like rummy cannot amount to gambling, irrespective of whether it was played for stakes or not, or online.  The Supreme Court issued notice in the case a few weeks ago. It will be heard after at least two weeks.  The challenge also comes after the GST Council’s recent decision to hike the GST rate for online games played for stakes from 18% to 28%, taxing them at par with gambling. This may complicate the Karnataka High Court’s ruling that games of skill played for stakes are distinct from gambling, and should be taxed differently.  The core legal grouse: The GST Authorities case centres around the Karnataka High Court's 'misinterpretation'…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ