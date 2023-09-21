On September 15, Justice Pratibha Singh at the Delhi High Court burger king the Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to block a series of domain names and websites impersonating the fast food chain Burger King, to prevent the misuse of the company's brand and trade marks for fraudulent activity. Justice Singh has also ordered the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) not to allow the purchase of any domain under the ‘.co.in’ or ‘.in’ extensions under the name Burger King. Some context: Burger King went to the Delhi High Court in 2022 seeking protection of its name ‘BURGER KING’ and its logos. It said that certain fake websites were offering franchises under the Burger King trademark to unsuspecting people. It has since found that two more domain names — www.burgerkingind.co.in and www.burgerkingfranchisee.com— were also being used to defraud those wanting to take on a Burger King franchise. It added that one such unsuspecting person had ended up paying Rs 2.65 lakh to a bank account associated with one of the fraudulent websites (www.burgerkingind.co.in). Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Delhi High Court Rejects PolicyBazaar’s Trademark Infringement Plea Against Coverfox And Acko Cannot Use Safe Harbour As A Shield Against Trademark Infringement: Delhi High Court On Google’s Ad Programme Delhi High Court Dismisses WinZO’s Trademark Infringement Plea Against Google What does the current order say: When Burger King sought legal action for the first time in 2022, the court issued an injunction…
News
Delhi High Court puts a stop to fraudulent Burger King websites
Burger King took its case before the Delhi High Court in 2022, alleging certain fake websites were offering franchises to unsuspecting customers under the company’s trademark.
Latest Headlines
- Delhi High Court puts a stop to fraudulent Burger King websites September 21, 2023
- WhatsApp bets on e-commerce in India with new business features September 21, 2023
- Event Announcement: International trends in Network usage fees, 4th October #Ad September 21, 2023
- Delhi HC Passes Order Disallowing Non-Permitted Use Of Anil Kapoor’s Name, Voice, Dialogue Through AI September 21, 2023
- IT Ministry appoints special officer on duty to set up the Data Protection Board of India September 21, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...