Delhi High Court puts a stop to fraudulent Burger King websites

Burger King took its case before the Delhi High Court in 2022, alleging certain fake websites were offering franchises to unsuspecting customers under the company’s trademark.

Published

On September 15, Justice Pratibha Singh at the Delhi High Court burger king the Department of Telecommunications and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to block a series of domain names and websites impersonating the fast food chain Burger King, to prevent the misuse of the company's brand and trade marks for fraudulent activity. Justice Singh has also ordered the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) not to allow the purchase of any domain under the ‘.co.in’ or ‘.in’ extensions under the name Burger King.  Some context: Burger King went to the Delhi High Court in 2022 seeking protection of its name ‘BURGER KING’ and its logos. It said that certain fake websites were offering franchises under the Burger King trademark to unsuspecting people. It has since found that two more domain names — www.burgerkingind.co.in and www.burgerkingfranchisee.com— were also being used to defraud those wanting to take on a Burger King franchise. It added that one such unsuspecting person had ended up paying Rs 2.65 lakh to a bank account associated with one of the fraudulent websites (www.burgerkingind.co.in). Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Delhi High Court Rejects PolicyBazaar’s Trademark Infringement Plea Against Coverfox And Acko Cannot Use Safe Harbour As A Shield Against Trademark Infringement: Delhi High Court On Google’s Ad Programme Delhi High Court Dismisses WinZO’s Trademark Infringement Plea Against Google What does the current order say: When Burger King sought legal action for the first time in 2022, the court issued an injunction…

