“Experts believe that additional regulation of OTTs [over the top platforms] through proposed means like licensing, would potentially stifle innovation and hinder economic growth, and could also have implications for privacy and data protection of consumers,” CUTS Centre for Consumer Action, Research & Training argues in its submission to TRAI’s consultation on the regulation and selective banning of online communication services. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper on the regulation of OTT communication services (like Whatsapp, Telegram, etc.) in July this year. In the paper, the authority discussed ideas such as charging communication platforms a network fee for their use of telcos’ infrastructure. In its submission to the consultation, CUTS pointed out that OTT platforms in India are already regulated under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act) and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and will also be regulated under the upcoming Digital India Act. “Further regulation will lead to increasing the cost of compliance and business uncertainty, which will have an indirect impact on consumers,” it explained. Besides its individual submission, CUTS, along with 10 other consumer organizations, wrote to TRAI saying that the regulation of OTT services could have negative repercussions for customers. Also Read: A Summary: TRAI Releases Consultation Paper On Calling And Messaging App Regulation Here's a round-up of the key issues that consumer organizations have highlighted so far. Communication platforms are not substitutes for telcos: “While there are demands of ‘same services, same rules’, based on the idea…
News
Here’s what consumer organizations have to say on TRAI’s consultation on OTT regulation
Consumer organizations like CUTS in their submissions point out further regulation might lead to over-regulation of OTT services. But some others disagree. Here’s a round-up of the key issues highlighted by consumer organizations so far.
Latest Headlines
- Piloting Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit, CBDCs Can Make Cross-Border Payments Easier: RBI Governor September 5, 2023
- Here’s what consumer organizations have to say on TRAI’s consultation on OTT regulation September 5, 2023
- US Copyright Office seeks public views on study into AI and copyright September 5, 2023
- You can now pay with UPI using credit lines September 5, 2023
- “Zombie” Section 66A Returns in Fresh FIR Against Editors Guild of India for Report on Manipur Violence September 4, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...