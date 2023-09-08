What's the news? On September 7, 2023, Apple notified an update for its devices. The issuance and notification of the new update came after The Citizen Lab, a research group, found that a zero-click vulnerability was being used to deliver NSO Group’s Pegasus mercenary spyware on Apple's devices. The hack involved sending harmful images in PassKit attachments from the attacker's iMessage account to the victim. However, the exploit chain could hack iPhones running the newest iOS (version 16.6) without needing the user of the device to engage in any interaction, CitizenLab pointed out. Citizen Lab discovered the problem when they were inspecting the device of a person working for a civil society organization based in Washington DC with international offices. They referred to the exploit chain (cyber-attack that involves multiple attacks that are chained together to fully compromise a device) as BLASTPASS. It is important to note that the Pegasus spyware, which was in highlights in 2021, can capture keystrokes, intercept communications, track the device, and use the camera and microphone to spy on the user. What should users do? Users have been suggested to update their devices 'immediately' to avoid any harm. It can secure devices belonging to regular users, companies, and governments around the globe. Moreover, Citizen Lab requested users vulnerable to increased risk because of who they are or what they do to enable Lockdown Mode. Not the first time for Apple: In April 2022, the Citizen Lab found evidence of multiple zero-click iMessage exploits used to…
News
Accidental find reveals vulnerabilities in iOS exploited to deliver Pegasus spyware
The Citizen Lab, a research group, discovered the problem when they were inspecting the device of a person working for a civil society organization based in Washington DC with international offices.
Latest Headlines
- Accidental find reveals vulnerabilities in iOS exploited to deliver Pegasus spyware September 8, 2023
- Delhi High Court rejects PolicyBazaar’s trademark infringement plea against Coverfox and Acko September 8, 2023
- No intention to weaken encryption: UK’s minister of communications on Online Safety Bill September 8, 2023
- UPI goes live with credit lines, voice payments, tap and pay with NFC, and more September 8, 2023
- India’s Finance Minister calls for global cooperation on addressing tax evasion by tech companies September 8, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...