wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Accidental find reveals vulnerabilities in iOS exploited to deliver Pegasus spyware

The Citizen Lab, a research group, discovered the problem when they were inspecting the device of a person working for a civil society organization based in Washington DC with international offices.

Published

What's the news? On September 7, 2023, Apple notified an update for its devices. The issuance and notification of the new update came after The Citizen Lab, a research group, found that a zero-click vulnerability was being used to deliver NSO Group’s Pegasus mercenary spyware on Apple's devices. The hack involved sending harmful images in PassKit attachments from the attacker's iMessage account to the victim. However, the exploit chain could hack iPhones running the newest iOS (version 16.6) without needing the user of the device to engage in any interaction, CitizenLab pointed out. Citizen Lab discovered the problem when they were inspecting the device of a person working for a civil society organization based in Washington DC with international offices. They referred to the exploit chain (cyber-attack that involves multiple attacks that are chained together to fully compromise a device) as BLASTPASS. It is important to note that the Pegasus spyware, which was in highlights in 2021, can capture keystrokes, intercept communications, track the device, and use the camera and microphone to spy on the user. What should users do? Users have been suggested to update their devices 'immediately' to avoid any harm. It can secure devices belonging to regular users, companies, and governments around the globe. Moreover, Citizen Lab requested users vulnerable to increased risk because of who they are or what they do to enable Lockdown Mode. Not the first time for Apple: In April 2022, the Citizen Lab found evidence of multiple zero-click iMessage exploits used to…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

2 days ago

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ