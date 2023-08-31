wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Ola is planning on joining ONDC: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Currently, Namma Yatri is the only player in the mobility sector on ONDC, offering ride-hailing services in Bangalore. However, it remains unclear if Ola will come onboard as part of the mobility sector or as a logistics provider for providing hyperlocal deliveries.

Published

Ride-hailing startup Ola is planning on joining the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said at the India Internet Day event held on August 24. Aggarwal did not share any details on the timeline or in what capacity Ola wants to join the e-commerce network. We emailed Ola for confirmation and more details on its plan on August 24, and will update this post once we get a response. ONDC's architecture is such that it can support a variety of e-commerce categories such as food and beverages,  grocery, electronics, fashion, home and kitchen products, beauty and personal care, and mobility. Currently, Namma Yatri is the only player in the mobility sector on ONDC, offering ride-hailing services in Bangalore. It has enjoyed considerable success since its launch thanks to a zero commission model, which is set to change from September 1. Ola could join either in the mobility sector or as a logistics provider for providing hyperlocal deliveries. How will you be able to book rides on ONDC: ONDC is not a platform in itself. As a consumer, you will have access to buyer apps that are on ONDC, and you can use these buyer apps to shop or book rides. But as of now, buyer apps like Paytm, Phonepe, MyStore, and Spice Money don't yet support booking rides on ONDC, so we will have to wait and see how users can book rides. Paytm is expected to support ride-hailing services soon, but, in the future, any of…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ