wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Event Report: App Bans and Network Fees, 10 August 2023

The discussion was based around three major themes – implications of selective app bans, possible effects of charging calling and messaging platforms a fee for using telecom infrastructure, and creation of a licensing regime.

Published

On August 10, MediaNama conducted a live discussion on the regulation and selective banning of calling and messaging platforms, a subject that is currently under consultation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The discussion focused broadly on three themes— the implications of selective banning of applications, the impact of charging calling and messaging platforms a fee for their use of telecom companies’ infrastructure, and the creation of a licensing regime for these platforms. Our objective was to identify: How do we define which tech-enabled services get banned during a 'selective' ban? Are there technical challenges to banning apps selectively? How do these differ for service providers (the apps/services), the government, etc.? Why does TRAI want to venture into selective blocking—when content can be blocked under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000? How will the selective banning of communication services influence the proportionality debate? Should apps be required to obtain a license for their operations, just like telecom companies? If OTT communication platforms are required to contribute to the Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) like telecom companies are supposed to, what would the collected funds be used for? What are the implications of charging communication platforms a network fee? How do you define communication services and then differentiate a messaging app from a calling app?  Download a copy of the event report Executive Summary Almost unanimously, every one of the speakers at MediaNama's discussion on App Bans and Network Fees highlighted that to regulate and selectively ban online…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

News

Views: Should CCI Hold Jio Bharat to the Same Competition Standards as Google Android?

Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.

July 4, 2023

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ