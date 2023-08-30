On August 10, MediaNama conducted a live discussion on the regulation and selective banning of calling and messaging platforms, a subject that is currently under consultation by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The discussion focused broadly on three themes— the implications of selective banning of applications, the impact of charging calling and messaging platforms a fee for their use of telecom companies’ infrastructure, and the creation of a licensing regime for these platforms. Our objective was to identify: How do we define which tech-enabled services get banned during a 'selective' ban? Are there technical challenges to banning apps selectively? How do these differ for service providers (the apps/services), the government, etc.? Why does TRAI want to venture into selective blocking—when content can be blocked under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000? How will the selective banning of communication services influence the proportionality debate? Should apps be required to obtain a license for their operations, just like telecom companies? If OTT communication platforms are required to contribute to the Universal Services Obligation Fund (USOF) like telecom companies are supposed to, what would the collected funds be used for? What are the implications of charging communication platforms a network fee? How do you define communication services and then differentiate a messaging app from a calling app? Download a copy of the event report Executive Summary Almost unanimously, every one of the speakers at MediaNama's discussion on App Bans and Network Fees highlighted that to regulate and selectively ban online…
Event Report: App Bans and Network Fees, 10 August 2023
The discussion was based around three major themes – implications of selective app bans, possible effects of charging calling and messaging platforms a fee for using telecom infrastructure, and creation of a licensing regime.
