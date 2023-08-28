Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023: A Missed Opportunity for Horizontal Equality

By Mihir R. This article was first published by Supreme Court Observer. It has been reproduced on MediaNama with permission.

In 2010, professor Ramachandra Siras was suspended by Aligarh University after three journalists, thought to be aided by university staff, had barged into Siras’ flat and filmed him being consensually intimate with a man. The Allahabad High Court stayed Professor Siras’ suspension but did not stop the departmental enquiry. He died by suicide a few days after the court order.

Siras was penalised for his sexuality, and punished by making its fact public in a society which was not ready to accept it. His heart wrenching story, which also inspired a movie, suggested the importance of the right to privacy, particularly when it comes to vulnerable attributes like sexuality.

With India’s data protection law, there was a golden opportunity to bolster the right to privacy, especially of the marginalised and vulnerable. The Digital Personal Data Protection Data Act, 2023 (DPDPA, 2023) whose development has been shrouded in secrecy, received presidential assent earlier this month. It is safe to say that the Act has squandered the opportunity.

This is all the more disappointing because the 2019 draft of the law had a special category of “sensitive personal data” that included the following attributes for protection: sex life, sexual orientation, transgender or intersex status, caste or tribe and religious or political belief or affiliation.

India’s highly vulnerable sexual minorities live in fear of the kind of forced outing that Siras had to experience. Facebook’s advertising business had previously faced criticism for allowing companies to target users based on sensitive data. Companies could target Brahmin users, for instance, or political parties could show ads to certain users based on their religion or political beliefs. Personal data of this sort would have received special protections under the 2019 draft. Unfortunately, the government is yet to put on record its reasons for scrapping the 2019 version of the bill.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Horizontal equality law: A subject-specific approach?

Although Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the Constitution guarantee the right to equality and prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, those rights are mostly enforceable against the State. These fundamental rights have since been interpreted by the Supreme Court to include the right to gender identity and sexual orientation. However, a majority of these rights are not yet directly enforceable within the private sector of the country, leading to active legal discrimination.

Supreme Court lawyer and researcher Thulasi K. Raj, who specialises in equality and anti-discrimination law, believes that equal treatment in the private sector (‘horizontal equality’) is necessary. “I would think that horizontal equality protections are significant in a society that has a history of discrimination especially based on sex and caste,” Raj said, “Private interactions at educational institutions and in employment are of great magnitude in determining one’s quality of life.”

The United Kingdom and South Africa have anti-discrimination laws that address claims of inequality in the private sector. Attempts have been made in the past to put together draft equality bills. Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor introduced a draft bill in the Lok Sabha in 2017, and also championed similar initiatives at the state level for Delhi and Kerala. The Centre for Law & Policy Research released text for a draft bill in early 2021. Yet, no government has taken up a dedicated horizontal anti-discrimination law. A comprehensive equality law does not appear to have political mileage. (Disclaimer: The Centre for Law & Policy Research is a sister organisation of SCO.)

In its absence, one approach has been to look at incorporating horizontal equality provisions in subject-specific legislation like the Mental Healthcare Act 2017 and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights Act) 2019 (Trans Act).

“Though it’s far remote from what an Equality Act could possibly achieve,” Raj said, “the inclusion of protected grounds for access to mental healthcare under, say, Section 18 of the Mental Healthcare Act is helpful in providing a certain level of anti-discrimination protection.”

But, overall, these laws are not just limited in scope, but also have varying mechanisms for enforcement. The Trans Act provides for a Complaint Officer at each establishment. However, without clarity on the rank, powers or authority of such an officer, and without penalties for failing to appoint an officer, there has been a very slow uptake in an indifferent private sector. Petitioners have even had to approach High Courts for the setting up of government complaint mechanisms.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While there is a lot to be desired, laws like the Mental Healthcare Act and Trans Act do provide civil society and government a legal framework to work with. The complaint mechanisms could be used to proactively develop a quasi-legal horizontal equality jurisprudence. It will require deeper thinking about how equality can be built into subject-specific laws. It will also mean granting institutions genuine independence, financial resources and expanding the scope of their powers. But if the story of the DPDPA 2023 is anything to go by, equality thinking doesn’t seem to be on top of the Union government’s agenda.

From Bill to Act: Where did the “sensitive personal data” provisions disappear?