This afternoon, the Delhi High Court directed multiple YouTube channels to take down 'defamatory' videos against MBA Chai Wala's Founder Praful Billore and his chain of tea cafes. While delivering the order, Justice Pratibha M. Singh added if the nine defendants do not pull down the contested videos within 72 hours, then YouTube-parent Google would have to take them down instead. Billore is also "free to inform Google LLC of any other links where identical videos are present," the Court held. Ahead of the orders being issued, lawyers informed the Court that four defendants had already made their videos private, while another had deleted theirs. One video on Billore and his chain was also played for the Court, which included "derogatory expressions" like "MBA Fraud Wale". "The defendants haven't come forward to defend their position to justify the publication of such videos," Justice Singh pointed out. The case will be heard next on February 2nd. Google also handed over basic subscriber information on the users behind the channels, as directed by Justice Singh on August 18th. Notably, in a separate case earlier this year, the Bombay High Court also directed five users to take down defamatory videos and comments they had made on vaccine manufacturing tycoon Adar Poonawalla. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Bombay HC Directs Netizens To Remove ‘Defamatory’ Posts On Adar Poonawalla And The Serum Institute Fact-Check Amendment Doesn’t Give Gov Blocking Powers, Distinct From Section 69A: Gov Affidavit Before Bombay HC How The Three Bills…
News
Delhi HC Directs YouTubers to Take Down ‘Defamatory’ Videos On MBA Chai Wala Founder Praful Billore
The court also said if the nine defendants do not pull down the contested videos within 72 hours, then YouTube-parent Google would have to take them down instead.
Latest Headlines
- Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023: A Missed Opportunity for Horizontal Equality August 28, 2023
- 12 countries write an open letter to tackle data scraping: Here’s all you need to know August 28, 2023
- Delhi HC Directs YouTubers to Take Down ‘Defamatory’ Videos On MBA Chai Wala Founder Praful Billore August 28, 2023
- Review Committee’s Findings On Internet Bans Must Be Provided Under RTI: J&K Appellate Authority August 28, 2023
- A comprehensive guide to TRAI’s discussion on OTT regulation through the ages August 28, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
News
Jio is engaging in many of the above practices that CCI has forbidden Google from engaging in.
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...