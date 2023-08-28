Delhi HC Directs YouTubers to Take Down ‘Defamatory’ Videos On MBA Chai Wala Founder Praful Billore

This afternoon, the Delhi High Court directed multiple YouTube channels to take down 'defamatory' videos against MBA Chai Wala's Founder Praful Billore and his chain of tea cafes. While delivering the order, Justice Pratibha M. Singh added if the nine defendants do not pull down the contested videos within 72 hours, then YouTube-parent Google would have to take them down instead. Billore is also "free to inform Google LLC of any other links where identical videos are present," the Court held. Ahead of the orders being issued, lawyers informed the Court that four defendants had already made their videos private, while another had deleted theirs. One video on Billore and his chain was also played for the Court, which included "derogatory expressions" like "MBA Fraud Wale". "The defendants haven't come forward to defend their position to justify the publication of such videos," Justice Singh pointed out. The case will be heard next on February 2nd. Google also handed over basic subscriber information on the users behind the channels, as directed by Justice Singh on August 18th. Notably, in a separate case earlier this year, the Bombay High Court also directed five users to take down defamatory videos and comments they had made on vaccine manufacturing tycoon Adar Poonawalla. Article continues below ⬇, you might also want to read: Bombay HC Directs Netizens To Remove ‘Defamatory’ Posts On Adar Poonawalla And The Serum Institute Fact-Check Amendment Doesn’t Give Gov Blocking Powers, Distinct From Section 69A: Gov Affidavit Before Bombay HC How The Three Bills…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.