Startups send dissent note disagreeing with IAMAI’s stance on digital competition bill: Report

Paytm, Bharat Matrimony, Shaadi.com, Tinder-owner Match Group, ShareChat, and Spotify are among the startups that have written to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) disagreeing with the submission made by the industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on the digital competition bill, Economic Times reported on June 20. CDCL was set up by the Indian government in February 2023 to explore a separate law on competition in digital markets. In its submission to CDCL, IAMAI had objected to ex-ante regulations for digital markets. This view had irked some Indian startup founders who accused the industry body of furthering the interests of foreign tech companies to the detriment of Indian companies. MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Varma, Matrimony.com CEO Murugavel Janakiraman, and Shaadi.com Founder and Shark Tank investor Anupam Mittal were among those who voiced their concerns about IAMAI publicly. The heat faced by the industry body for its stance also shaped the body's governing council election, which was held last month. “Regrettably, IAMAI’s recent submission ignores the fundamental reality of why these discussions about ex-ante regulation are taking place both here and around the world: the status quo has failed, and is failing, to adequately constrain the power and conduct of the dominant digital gatekeepers that now control so many aspects of commerce and our lives. We understand that ex-ante regulation is needed in the digital sector and India would benefit from a new regulatory framework to improve the competition in the digital economy. Currently, the protracted nature…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.