wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Startups send dissent note disagreeing with IAMAI’s stance on digital competition bill: Report

In its submission to the Committee on Digital Competition Law, IAMAI had objected to ex-ante regulations for digital markets.

Published

Paytm, Bharat Matrimony, Shaadi.com, Tinder-owner Match Group, ShareChat, and Spotify are among the startups that have written to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) disagreeing with the submission made by the industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on the digital competition bill, Economic Times reported on June 20. CDCL was set up by the Indian government in February 2023 to explore a separate law on competition in digital markets. In its submission to CDCL, IAMAI had objected to ex-ante regulations for digital markets. This view had irked some Indian startup founders who accused the industry body of furthering the interests of foreign tech companies to the detriment of Indian companies. MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Varma, Matrimony.com CEO Murugavel Janakiraman, and Shaadi.com Founder and Shark Tank investor Anupam Mittal were among those who voiced their concerns about IAMAI publicly. The heat faced by the industry body for its stance also shaped the body's governing council election, which was held last month. “Regrettably, IAMAI’s recent submission ignores the fundamental reality of why these discussions about ex-ante regulation are taking place both here and around the world: the status quo has failed, and is failing, to adequately constrain the power and conduct of the dominant digital gatekeepers that now control so many aspects of commerce and our lives. We understand that ex-ante regulation is needed in the digital sector and India would benefit from a new regulatory framework to improve the competition in the digital economy. Currently, the protracted nature…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ