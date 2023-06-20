Paytm, Bharat Matrimony, Shaadi.com, Tinder-owner Match Group, ShareChat, and Spotify are among the startups that have written to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL) disagreeing with the submission made by the industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on the digital competition bill, Economic Times reported on June 20. CDCL was set up by the Indian government in February 2023 to explore a separate law on competition in digital markets. In its submission to CDCL, IAMAI had objected to ex-ante regulations for digital markets. This view had irked some Indian startup founders who accused the industry body of furthering the interests of foreign tech companies to the detriment of Indian companies. MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Varma, Matrimony.com CEO Murugavel Janakiraman, and Shaadi.com Founder and Shark Tank investor Anupam Mittal were among those who voiced their concerns about IAMAI publicly. The heat faced by the industry body for its stance also shaped the body's governing council election, which was held last month. “Regrettably, IAMAI’s recent submission ignores the fundamental reality of why these discussions about ex-ante regulation are taking place both here and around the world: the status quo has failed, and is failing, to adequately constrain the power and conduct of the dominant digital gatekeepers that now control so many aspects of commerce and our lives. We understand that ex-ante regulation is needed in the digital sector and India would benefit from a new regulatory framework to improve the competition in the digital economy. Currently, the protracted nature…
News
Startups send dissent note disagreeing with IAMAI’s stance on digital competition bill: Report
In its submission to the Committee on Digital Competition Law, IAMAI had objected to ex-ante regulations for digital markets.
Latest Headlines
- Startups send dissent note disagreeing with IAMAI’s stance on digital competition bill: Report June 20, 2023
- Proliferation of Hate and Lies Online Causing Grave Global Harm, Demands Global Action: UN Secretary General June 20, 2023
- Global DPI Summit: Experts discuss the role of digitization in healthcare and education sector June 20, 2023
- Six strategies to improve cybersecurity in the financial sector globally: RBI Deputy Governor June 20, 2023
- Video: MediaNama Editor Nikhil Pahwa on Impact of AI on the News Industry June 20, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login