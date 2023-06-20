wordpress blog stats
An OpenAI White Paper from 2022 reveals that it isn’t as gung-ho about AI regulation as it claims

The company’s CEO had agreed that AI systems should be put through independent testing and should not have safe harbour protections.

Published

On June 20, TIME magazine came out with an exclusive report stating that OpenAI convinced the European Union to water down its Artificial Intelligence Act which was adopted on June 14. The report mentioned how OpenAI sent a White Paper to the EU Commission and Council in September 2022, which mentioned that the AI Act should not consider its general-purpose AI systems (like GPT-3 and DALL-E) a part of its high-risk category.  Why it matters: As we have previously reported, OpenAI has been a major proponent of AI regulation. The company’s CEO, Sam Altman, participated in the US Subcommittee hearing on the oversight of artificial intelligence, where he agreed that AI systems should be put through independent testing and should not have safe harbour protections. He was also one of the AI experts to say that AI poses a risk of extinction to humanity and that mitigating this risk should be a top priority.  Most industries don’t want regulations, and thus OpenAI’s eagerness for regulation did raise some doubts. TIME’s report tells us that while OpenAI wants regulation for AI, it doesn’t want its own AI products to comply with these regulations.  What did the White Paper say? The paper highlights that while general-purpose Al systems like OpenAI’s GPT-3 can be used for a wide range of use cases, including high-risk ones (which at the time were covered under the AI Act), the company ensures oversight over the use of its AI systems through an application programming interface (API). This API allows them to review…

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

