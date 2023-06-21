wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Event Report: MarketsNama 2023, Delhi, 19th May

Published

The first edition of MediaNama’s MarketsNama conference was held on May 19, 2023, focusing on key themes related to regulation of digital markets, including online marketplaces, aggregators, platforms and other intermediaries, like social media platforms, e-commerce marketplaces, app stores, cloud services, and more, both from the perspective of speech and business regulation.

In particular, we focused on what the Digital India Act needs to contain, in order for it to be an improvement on India’s IT Act. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, has highlighted the need for “trust and accountability” from platforms, and has asked an important and provocative question: Do we really need safe harbor?

Our objective was to identify:
● How will safe harbor protections change with the Digital India Act?
● Role of sectoral regulation and regulatory overlap
● Regulating marketplaces (e-commerce and app stores) for dominance and platform liability
● Regulation of cloud services and ISPs
● Algorithmic accountability across digital platforms and services
● Regulation of speech and content online
● Addressing cybercrime and cybersecurity concerns
● Verification of users and market participants

Download a copy of the event report

Executive Summary

The need for Safe Harbor, which is the principle that protects platforms from liability for third party content, was emphasised by all speakers and participants at MarketsNama. At the same time, it was felt that there is a need to ensure that obligations placed on intermediaries, such as transparency reports, the need for a Nodal Officer in India, distinguishing promoted content and other “positive duties” need to be separated from Safe
Harbor considerations.

In case of marketplaces, discussants said safe harbor is necessary to protect start-ups and small-scale companies. Platforms do not have the means to control the content posted by users all the time, and yet content restrictions for them are more stringent than those for other forms of media. It was recommended that the government retain safe harbor, work with platforms’ safety and security teams, and demand robust systems to carry out platform responsibilities. Positive obligations can ensure consumer safety and platform
accountability.

In the case of whether intermediaries should be classified differently, and hence regulated differently, there is a sense that this is already happening, and it leads to conflicts between ministries, and can hamper innovation and prevent companies from finding a product market fit as their business model evolves. At the same time, some intermediaries need domain specific regulations. It was felt that intermediaries can be classified on a risk-based approach, and the idea of active and passive intermediaries can be contextualised on a case-to-case basis, depending on the domain. Differentiating platforms on the basis of their different purposes can also be a mechanism for determining regulatory approach. Platforms can also be regulated based on their size and stage of growth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On whether ex-ante regulations that would lead to forecasting potential problems would address the power imbalance in the ecosystem, it was felt that ex-ante regulations assume that every business is identical, and so require to be prefaced with thorough market research and evidence. Platforms should also disclose the principles on which their algorithms / recommendation systems work.

Generative AI should remain under safe harbor for now, because it is merely based on information available to it.

Section 69A makes censorship confidential, and leads to a lack of accountability. There’s a difference between trying to protect the identity of the complainant and using confidentially to avoid public accountability. Many users do not know the reason for which their content was taken down. This lack of transparency may result in the failure of the grievance redressal process. The government’s dubious use of Rule 16 of the IT Rules, 2021 can have a global impact if a foreign country follows the “principle of comity”—courts of one jurisdiction respect the laws and verdicts of another. New provisions should ensure that users/platforms, whose content is blocked, are informed about the blocking and that judicial oversight is included to reign in state power. Enforcement of changes in the law is critical: the police filed more cases under Section 66A of the IT Act after it was struck down by the Supreme Court than the 5 years that preceded the Shreya Singhal judgment.

Data flows between service providers to law enforcement agencies have become central to cybercrime investigations. However, the government tends to make overbroad requests for data that requires cross border access. This is because law enforcement agencies lack the technical assistance on the ground to get the data. As a result, companies are slapped with personal criminal liability cases.

New cybersecurity laws should work in the analytical framework devised in the Puttaswamy judgment. This means that the demand for access to data should be reasonable and from a privacy perspective. Another suggestion was to gather all information/directions scattered across FAQs, briefings, and informal meetings and incorporate it into the CERT-In rules.

Video and Coverage

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

MediaNama’s coverage of the discussion can be found here.

About the discussion

Speakers:

Safe Harbor v2.0: What does it look like?

  • Rohit Kumar, The Quantum Hub
  • Uthara Ganesh, Snap India
  • Vasudev Devadasan, CCG-NLUD
  • Vivek Abraham, Salesforce

Regulating Marketplaces: E-commerce and App Stores

  • Abir Roy, Sarvada Legal
  • Gowree Gokhale, Nishith Desai Associates
  • Rajnish Wahi, Snapdeal
  • Shruti Aji Murali, Axiom5 Law Chambers

Regulating Speech and Content Online

  • Radhika Jhalani, SFLC.in
  • Sachin Dhawan, CCG-NLUD
  • Tanmay Singh, Internet Freedom Foundation

Privacy, Cybercrime and Cybersecurity

  • Atul Kumar, Data Security Council of India
  • Sukanya Thapliyal, CCG-NLUD
  • Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy, BSA | The Software Alliance

Participation:

We saw participation from organisations such as ONDC, Meta, Google, Twitter, Omidyar Network India, Truecaller, AceVector, Gameskraft, PayU India, ShareChat, InShorts, Amazon Web Services, ADIF, COAI, IAMAI, CCAOI, Ikigai Law, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, DSK Legal, Nishith Desai Associates, Saraf & Partners, TechBridge, Internet Society, E Gaming Federation, Deloitte, APCO Worldwide, FTI Consulting, Gestalt Strategy Consulting, K&S Digiprotect, Koan Advisory Group, Logically, TechCrunch, The Hindu, The Ken, and more.

Support and partners:

MediaNama hosted this discussion with support from Salesforce, Google and Mozilla, and our community partners, Internet Freedom Foundation, Centre for Internet and Society and Alliance of Digital India Foundation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ