wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

ED issues notices to Xiaomi India and three banks for violating foreign exchange regulations

Enforcement Directorate issued notices to Xiaomi India and CITI, HSBC and Deutsche bank AG for foreign exchange violation worth Rs. 5551.27 crore

Published

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 9 issued show cause notices to Xiaomi Technology India and CITI, HSBC and Deutsche bank AG under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations for foreign exchange violation worth Rs. 5551.27 crore, according to a press release issued by the ED. Why was the notice issued? The show cause notices have been sent to the company, Manu Kumar Jain, ex-Managing Director, and Sameer B Rao, present Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company. The adjudicating authority has issued notice to the abovementioned banks for violating Sections 10(4) and 10(5) of FEMA and directions issued by the RBI by allowing such foreign remittances, which refer to money that has been transferred to another party, usually overseas. The ED has alleged that the banks have allowed such exchanges in the name of royalty ( without conducting “due diligence and without obtaining any underlying Technical Collaboration Agreement from the company”. Royalty refers to, “payment of any kind received as consideration for the use of or right to use any intangible property like copyright, design or model, secret formula or process, trademark, trade name or for information concerning industrial and commercial experience”. Why it matters: Xiaomi, a Chinese company, has been leading the Indian smartphone market since 2017 until last year when it lost its top position to Samsung in terms of total number of units shipped for the year. Xiaomi India’s market share slipped to 17% in Q4 to 21% in Q1 in 2022. Over the past…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ