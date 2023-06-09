wordpress blog stats
Adobe claims Firefly application can avoid copyright infringement, offers to pay IP indemnity to businesses

Firefly is a generative AI tool that works on image and text effect generation & uses openly licensed work and public domain content where copyright has expired.

Published

What’s the news: Ever been so sure of your art skills, you’re willing to bet money on your own success? Well, Adobe is so confident of its new, image-creating, Generative AI tool Firefly that it is willing to pay money in case of copyright infringement. What is Firefly? It is a generative AI tool that works on image and text effect generation. Firefly uses the Adobe Stock dataset, along with openly licensed work and public domain content where copyright has expired. This helps prevent copyright infringement as per its website. On June 8, 2023, Adobe offered its Firefly and Adobe Express to enterprises globally during the Adobe Summit EMEA 2023. Adobe offers IP indemnity: According to Adobe, the Firefly application is designed to be safe for commercial use. As such, enterprises have the opportunity to obtain an IP indemnity from Adobe for content generated by certain Firefly-powered workflows. This means that Adobe is so confident of the application’s ability to create copyrighted images that it is willing to compensate businesses if they are ever sued for copyright infringement. Why it matters: Artificial intelligence, while innovative, famously cannot be creative—in the sense it cannot create things like a human can. This is one of the most significant limitations cited by the people who argue that AI is a long way from taking away people’s jobs. Nonetheless, Firefly’s approach to image creation highlights how there are workarounds to AI’s limitations. These workarounds are possible owing to research in generative AI and ethics around AI…

